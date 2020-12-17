 

Avaya Announces Solutions to Assist With COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to improve and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced a suite of digital communications solutions to address the unique challenges related to COVID-19 vaccine administration. These solutions are designed specifically for healthcare providers and government agencies, and can be applied on top of any existing infrastructure to assist with the critical requirements of successful administration of the vaccine.

Avaya OneCloud CPaaS includes HIPAA-compliant innovation that has been on the front lines of COVID-19 response, used by healthcare providers and government agencies for Contact Tracing, responding to high volumes of medical inquiries, and rapid notification services, for example. Avaya OneCloud CPaaS helps these organizations quickly customize and deploy automated processes to address the many communication challenges of the vaccine rollout, including identifying and reaching priority populations; collecting, tracking, and reporting key measures of progress; effective appointment management including second dose facilitation; safety monitoring; and ensuring a comprehensive communications plan to support the vaccination process.

“The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines is a tremendous achievement, but effectively administering the vaccine to the general public is the critical next step to recovering from this pandemic,” said Davide Petramala, Director Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, Avaya. “Healthcare providers need to quickly contact those who need the vaccine, they must respond to the massive influx of incoming inquiries that is anticipated, track the effectiveness of the vaccine and any possible side effects, and manage this across mobile, web browser, email, and other digital channels. Avaya OneCloud provides simple, flexible and powerful communications capabilities in the hands of those helping us all recover from this pandemic, and we are proud to help.”

Avaya OneCloud solutions can help accelerate community action by removing resource barriers with automated work flows. Avaya partnerships with industry innovators for capabilities such as secure messaging and remote monitoring ensure Avaya customers, including healthcare providers and critical agencies, can leverage the best available technology to drive better outcomes.

Harris County Public Health in the state of Texas was one of the first adopters of Avaya HIPAA-compliant communications solutions to effectively meet the needs of its citizens in responding to the pandemic. “Avaya OneCloud has taken our operations to a level we never knew was possible – and it’s saving lives,” says Scott Jeansonne, Compliance & Environmental Programs Manager for Harris County Public Health.

