 

KB Home Names Jeff Ferguson as President of Its Dallas/Fort Worth Division

17.12.2020, 14:00   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Jeff Ferguson has been named as its Dallas/Fort Worth division president. In this role, Ferguson is responsible for the Company’s homebuilding operations throughout the region, from land acquisition and construction to sales and customer service.

Mr. Ferguson is a native Texan and joins KB Home with more than 20 years of residential and commercial construction experience with national and local builders. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to the KB Home team,” said Larry Oglesby, Central Regional President for KB Home. “His breadth of experience and knowledge will help expand our business to further capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the market.”

KB Home has been building in the Dallas/Fort Worth region since 1996 and currently has six new-home communities in the market. For more information about KB Home neighborhoods throughout the area, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

