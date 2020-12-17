Alpine Immune Sciences to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.