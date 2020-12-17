 

Alpine Immune Sciences to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company website for 90 days following the webcast.

About Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is creating first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

“Secreted Immunomodulatory Proteins”, “SIP”, “Transmembrane Immunomodulatory Protein,” “TIP,” “Variant Ig Domain,” “vIgD” and the Alpine logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Alpine Immune Sciences Appoints Natasha Hernday to Board of Directors
24.11.20
Alpine Immune Sciences to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference