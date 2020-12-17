 

Papa John’s Announces New Epic Stuffed Crust

Papa John’s announced today the long-awaited debut of its new Epic Stuffed Crust, enhancing its original fresh, never frozen, six-ingredient crust with extra cheese that is hand-stuffed to create an epic experience for fans. To celebrate the launch, Papa John’s is treating its Papa Rewards members to an exclusive first taste of the mouthwatering new crust from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27.

Papa John's new Epic Stuffed Crust pizza combines the brand's original fresh, never-frozen, six-ingredient crust with extra cheese, hand-stuffed and baked to a gooey, crispy, golden goodness. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we continue to develop new craveable menu offerings, we’re always inspired by our fans,” said Tom Smith, Papa John’s director of culinary innovation. “Stuffed crust lovers are passionate pizza fans, and it is something our fans continue to ask for. Since quality crust is at our core, we’re excited to deliver stuffed crust lovers an experience they’re sure to enjoy.”

The Epic Stuffed Crust delivers on taste and quality, starting with Papa John’s original dough, made from flour, water, sugar, soybean oil, salt and yeast. The dough is then hand-stuffed with extra cheese, topped with our signature pizza sauce, more cheese and the topping of your choice, and baked to a gooey, crispy, golden goodness.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 21, Papa Rewards members have a chance to try the new Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza at select locations through Dec. 27. The brand will unleash the crust nationwide for all pizza lovers to try on Dec. 28. The Epic Stuffed Crust is $12 for a large one-topping pizza with the promo code STUFFED.

This latest menu addition is only the second variation on Papa John’s original crust in 35 years, following the release of Garlic Parmesan Crust in 2019. The brand continues its commitment to menu innovation with the release of over six new products this year alone, including the Italian flatbread-style sandwich, the Papadia, Jalapeño Popper Rolls and the limited-time Shaq-a-Roni Pizza, developed in partnership with board member and franchisee Shaquille O’Neal.

To order the new Epic Stuffed Crust pizza or sign up for Papa Rewards, visit www.papajohns.com.

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

