 

Revance Reports Positive Efficacy and Duration Results from Phase 2 Upper Facial Lines Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 14:05  |  53   |   |   

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced positive topline efficacy and safety results from its Phase 2 multicenter, open-label study of investigational drug candidate DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the combined treatment of upper facial lines, which are comprised of glabellar (frown) lines (GL), dynamic forehead lines (FHL) and lateral canthal lines (LCL), commonly known as crow’s feet lines.

In the Phase 2 study, 48 subjects were enrolled to receive a single treatment of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection with a total study duration of 36 weeks. Subjects received 40, 32, and 48 units of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection respectively in the glabellar complex, forehead and lateral canthal areas.

TREATMENT EFFECT

The key endpoints for efficacy were the proportion of subjects achieving a score of none or mild wrinkle severity at maximum contraction (maximum frown, eyebrow elevation, and smile effort) at Week 4, as assessed on the Investigator Global Assessment Frown Wrinkle Severity (IGA-FWS), Investigator Global Assessment Forehead Wrinkle Severity (IGA-FHWS), and Investigator Global Assessment Lateral Canthal Wrinkle Severity (IGA-LCWS), respectively.

 

Proportion of subjects achieving a score of none or mild at Week 4

Glabellar lines

95.8 percent

Forehead lines

95.8 percent

Lateral canthal lines

91.7 percent

The study measured duration of effect in responders (those who achieved a score of none or mild at Week 4). These duration measures were defined as the median time to return to baseline wrinkle severity or the time to loss of none or mild wrinkle severity, both based on investigator and subject assessments.

 

Median time to return to baseline

Median time to loss of none or mild

Glabellar lines

 

33.3 weeks

 

25.0 weeks

Forehead lines

Seite 1 von 5
Revance Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revance Reports Positive Efficacy and Duration Results from Phase 2 Upper Facial Lines Study Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced positive topline efficacy and safety results from its Phase 2 multicenter, open-label study of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Revance Therapeutics to Relocate Global Headquarters to Nashville
25.11.20
FDA Defers Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Glabellar Lines Due to COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions Impacting Manufacturing Site Inspection
24.11.20
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
20.11.20
Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)