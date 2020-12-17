Revance Reports Positive Efficacy and Duration Results from Phase 2 Upper Facial Lines Study

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced positive topline efficacy and safety results from its Phase 2 multicenter, open-label study of investigational drug candidate DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the combined treatment of upper facial lines, which are comprised of glabellar (frown) lines (GL), dynamic forehead lines (FHL) and lateral canthal lines (LCL), commonly known as crow’s feet lines.

In the Phase 2 study, 48 subjects were enrolled to receive a single treatment of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection with a total study duration of 36 weeks. Subjects received 40, 32, and 48 units of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection respectively in the glabellar complex, forehead and lateral canthal areas.