Revance Reports Positive Efficacy and Duration Results from Phase 2 Upper Facial Lines Study
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced positive topline efficacy and safety results from its Phase 2 multicenter, open-label study of investigational drug candidate DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the combined treatment of upper facial lines, which are comprised of glabellar (frown) lines (GL), dynamic forehead lines (FHL) and lateral canthal lines (LCL), commonly known as crow’s feet lines.
In the Phase 2 study, 48 subjects were enrolled to receive a single treatment of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection with a total study duration of 36 weeks. Subjects received 40, 32, and 48 units of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection respectively in the glabellar complex, forehead and lateral canthal areas.
TREATMENT EFFECT
The key endpoints for efficacy were the proportion of subjects achieving a score of none or mild wrinkle severity at maximum contraction (maximum frown, eyebrow elevation, and smile effort) at Week 4, as assessed on the Investigator Global Assessment Frown Wrinkle Severity (IGA-FWS), Investigator Global Assessment Forehead Wrinkle Severity (IGA-FHWS), and Investigator Global Assessment Lateral Canthal Wrinkle Severity (IGA-LCWS), respectively.
|
|
Proportion of subjects achieving a score of none or mild at Week 4
|
Glabellar lines
|
95.8 percent
|
Forehead lines
|
95.8 percent
|
Lateral canthal lines
|
91.7 percent
The study measured duration of effect in responders (those who achieved a score of none or mild at Week 4). These duration measures were defined as the median time to return to baseline wrinkle severity or the time to loss of none or mild wrinkle severity, both based on investigator and subject assessments.
|
|
Median time to return to baseline
|
Median time to loss of none or mild
|
Glabellar lines
|
|
33.3 weeks
|
|
25.0 weeks
|
Forehead lines
