Allscripts Moves Quickly to Support Clients in COVID-19 Vaccine Administration

Allscripts has collaborated with public health officials at all levels, including the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the American Immunization Registry Association (AIRA) to address the urgent need to capture and report vaccine administration. Since 2011, Allscripts Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions have supported vaccine administration, associated reminders and reporting to state immunization registries in compliance with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) certification requirements.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ MDRX) is dedicating extensive resources to ensure its clients are prepared to maximize functionality within its solutions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, in consideration of the new requirements associated with COVID-19 vaccinations, Allscripts is delivering capabilities to clients that include orders, billing, reporting, allergy/intolerance/adverse events and second-dose reminders, and importantly, data that can be uploaded with the new vaccine information. New CPT codes and relevant medications will also be addressed. Allscripts has also implemented functionality to ensure that clients can document the first administered vaccines in their Allscripts EHRs, with no need to use other external databases or disparate data logged into spreadsheets.

“As has been the case for nearly two decades, Allscripts has proven that it is a trusted partner in helping us provide exceptional care to our patients during this challenging pandemic,” said Jim West, PIH Health System President and Chief Executive Officer. “We know Allscripts is by our side in tackling the critically important health IT-managed tasks related to the COVID-19 vaccine administration.”

“Through the course of the pandemic, Allscripts has collaborated with HHS, the CDC, state governments, public health organizations and others to best prepare our clients for the challenges associated with delivering care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which now happily includes vaccine administration tasks,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer, Paul Black. “We’re working together to deliver solutions that provide our clients with the information and decision support tools they need at the point of care, recognizing the incredible challenge facing the country to inoculate hundreds of millions of people against the virus in as short a time as humanly feasible. Allscripts is committed to assisting our clients in increasing the vaccination coverage and eagerly answering our collective obligation to better arm our caregivers in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.”

