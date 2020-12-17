PCT LTD Reports Installations of Annihilyzer Hospital Equipment and Provides Update on Current Share Structure

PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) reports the successful installation of four rack-mounted Annihilyzer systems in another new NYC hospital through the efforts of the Company’s distributor, ACE Janitorial. In addition, two more Annihilyzer systems are slated for installation in another NYC hospital at the beginning of 2021.

PCT LTD CEO, Gary Grieco, stated, “We are proud to be filling the growing demand of our products to hospitals in New York City. We are prepared to ship and install more Annihilyzer equipment now and into the new year.”

PCTL is also providing an update to shareholders on the outstanding number of shares of its Common Stock. The actual number of outstanding shares was 721,187,846, of which 126,187,846 shares were restricted, as of November 30, 2020.

Gary Grieco, PCTL’s CEO, commented, “In response to incoming questions, we acknowledge that we may have caused some confusion by making close estimates of the outstanding shares reported in our press release and subsequent 8-K. The intent was to get important information out quickly about settling previous variable rate convertible notes.” Grieco further stated, “In addition to the updates announced in this release, there are many other activities occurring that will likely play an exciting role in PCTL’s record-setting 4th quarter.”

About PCT Ltd:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC:PINK, "PCTL" continues to be actively engaged in applying for listing its common stock to the OTC QB market. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

ADDITIONAL NEWS AND CORPORATE UPDATES:

PCTL would like to warn its stockholders and potential investors that material corporate information regarding sales, areas of business and other corporate updates will only be made through press releases or filings with the SEC. PCTL does not utilize social media, chatrooms or other online sources to disclose material information. The public should only rely on official press releases and corporate filings for accurate and up to date information regarding PCTL.

