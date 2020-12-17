Henry Schein Medical Helps Automate and Streamline Patient Waiting Room Process With Yosi Health

Integrated with industry-leading electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management solutions, Yosi Intake and Henry Schein can help deliver a customizable digital solution for scheduling and document management, as well as co-pays and payments.

Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc., recently entered into a distribution agreement with Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions. For physicians and patients looking for a streamlined waiting room process, Yosi Health’s patient intake solution, Yosi Intake, can create a contactless waiting room by enabling patients to register at home, helping to improve the patient experience and reduce administrative costs for the practice.

“Henry Schein Medical is committed to selecting best-in-class solutions that can help modernize the traditional patient visit and automate routine administrative tasks,” said Michael Casamassa, Vice President, Solutions and Planning, Henry Schein Medical. “With the addition of Yosi Health to our SolutionsHub, providers can rely on us to help meet patient expectations for quick, contactless visits without sacrificing quality care.”

As a result of this partnership, Yosi Health expands Henry Schein Medical’s SolutionsHub to help fulfill the clinical, financial, and operational needs of primary care physicians and specialists, group practices, physician-owned labs, ambulatory surgery centers, and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs)/Health Systems. The creation of the SolutionsHub was a result of thousands of business discovery meetings across the United States where customers provided feedback about areas of their business that they would like to improve, and together with third-party providers, Henry Schein Medical identified new customizable solutions to help create practice efficiencies.

“Being selected to join Henry Schein’s SolutionsHub is truly an honor and an affirmation that Yosi Health is being recognized by the industry for modernizing the patient experience for health care practices nationwide,” said Yosi Health’s CEO, Hari Prasad. “Unlike the traditional kiosk or tablet solutions available in the market, our pre-registration capabilities can help patients feel safe and ensure critically important health care appointments are not missed or avoided. We are proud to do our part in supporting front-line health care workers.”

To find out more about how Yosi Intake, and other solutions from Yosi Health, can benefit your practice, visit https://www.henryscheinsolutionshub.com/solutions/operational/online-s ...

