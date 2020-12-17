JetBlue Flies South to Four All-New Destinations in Latest Strategic Route Expansion Stretching Across the U.S. and Latin America

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it will introduce service in four all-new destinations as part of a broader plan to add 24 new nonstop routes in the first half of 2021. Between February and June, JetBlue will touch down for the first time in Miami; Key West, Fla.; Guatemala City; and Los Cabos, Mexico. Nine of the 24 routes will serve the four new destinations from JetBlue focus cities, with the remaining 15 markets linking existing JetBlue cities with new nonstop service. All the routes are aimed at immediately generating cash revenue and capturing traffic where the airline anticipates customer demand. Seats on new flights are on sale starting today.

“This year has pushed us to find new ways of operating our business and we’ve adapted at a pace we’ve never seen before, pivoting our network in response to changing customer demand,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We’re continuing to play offense to bring in cash revenue and support our business recovery. These network additions help fine-tune our geography in ways that make sense in today’s market.”

MIA No Longer MIA on the Route Map

JetBlue will launch daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) beginning February 11, 2021.

Service between Miami and the Northeast cities will operate throughout the day with convenient departure times in each direction. Flights between Miami and Los Angeles will include JetBlue’s award-winning Mint premium service for the cross-country route.

Mint, which recently underwent its first onboard refresh, offers a rethought design and a more personal approach to service with exceptional hospitality from specially trained crewmembers. The award-winning premium experience features lie-flat seating – including individual suites with sliding privacy doors – and new, highly curated partners central to the Mint experience, including Delicious Hospitality Group, Tuft & Needle, Wanderfuel and Master & Dynamic.

Miami International Airport is the busiest airport in the U.S. not currently served by JetBlue. New service will further expand JetBlue’s presence in Florida, advance the airline’s focus city growth strategies in the Northeast and on the West Coast and introduce a new, high-demand market to JetBlue’s large customer bases in greater New York City, Boston and Los Angeles. At the same time, Miami service will build on the strengths of the airline’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) focus city and service at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to reach more customers in South Florida.

“JetBlue’s historic launch into Miami-Dade County with up to 14 daily flights is great news for our families, tourism industry, and business community, as we work to help our economy rebound from the pandemic,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I proudly welcome JetBlue to Miami-Dade. And I’m pleased to see them taking important steps to keep passengers and employees safe and healthy.”

“I wish JetBlue my deepest thanks and congratulations for making this monumental expansion to MIA, and for their significant investment of flights to the Miami market,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. “Welcoming one of the world’s leading low-cost carriers and busiest airlines to our network is a major landmark event in our airport’s history. Their new daily flights on four popular U.S. routes provide a diverse menu of travel options to our passengers and will generate increased business revenue and job creation in our community.”

Mint Schedule Between Los Angeles (LAX) and Miami (MIA)

Up to 2x Daily Starting February 11, 2021

LAX - MIA Flight #2885 MIA - LAX Flight #2986 9:00 a.m. – 4:58 p.m. 9:20 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. LAX - MIA Flight #2985 MIA - LAX Flight #2886 11:35 p.m. – 7:29 a.m. (+1) 6:10 p.m. – 9:32 p.m.

Schedule Between New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA)

Up to 4x Daily Starting February 11, 2021

JFK - MIA Flight #2293 MIA - JFK Flight #2292 8:00 a.m. – 11:12 a.m. 8:20 a.m. – 11:11 a.m. JFK - MIA Flight #2593 MIA - JFK Flight #2592 12:00 p.m. – 3:11 p.m. 12:50 p.m. – 3:42 p.m. JFK - MIA Flight #2693 MIA - JFK Flight #2692 4:00 p.m. – 7:14 p.m. 4:10 p.m. – 7:04 p.m. JFK - MIA Flight #2893 MIA - JFK Flight #2492 7:00 p.m. – 10:22 p.m. 8:00 p.m. – 10:54 p.m.

Schedule Between Newark (EWR) and Miami (MIA)

Up to 4x Daily Starting February 11, 2021

EWR - MIA Flight #2295 MIA - EWR Flight #2294 8:30 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. 7:00 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. EWR - MIA Flight #2595 MIA - EWR Flight #2594 11:00 a.m. – 2:11 p.m. 12:30 p.m. – 3:22 p.m. EWR - MIA Flight #2695 MIA - EWR Flight #2694 4:30 p.m. – 7:38 p.m. 3:00 p.m. – 5:54 p.m. EWR - MIA Flight #2495 MIA - EWR Flight #2894 7:00 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. 8:29 p.m. – 11:22 p.m.

Schedule Between Boston (BOS) and Miami (MIA)

Up to 4x Daily Starting February 11, 2021

BOS - MIA Flight #1519 MIA - BOS Flight #1520 8:30 a.m. – 12:04 p.m. 7:20 a.m. – 10:28 a.m. BOS - MIA Flight #1219 MIA - BOS Flight #1220 12:05 p.m. – 3:37 p.m. 12:00 p.m. – 3:08 p.m. BOS - MIA Flight #1319 MIA - BOS Flight #1320 3:35 p.m. – 7:07 p.m. 4:25 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. BOS - MIA Flight #1619 MIA - BOS Flight #1620 7:00 p.m. – 10:34 p.m. 7:55 p.m. – 11:03 p.m.

Service to the Southernmost Point of the Mainland U.S.

JetBlue will add another unique destination to its route map with new seasonal nonstop service at Key West International Airport (EYW). The popular island city will be served from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) starting February 11, 2021. Seasonal service will operate through April 2021.

Key West welcomes travelers from across the U.S. and around the world. Some of the most popular Key West activities on the water include dolphin encounters, kayaking the backcountry, diving and snorkeling, or renting a boat at the marina. Amid the pastel-hued, conch-style houses visitors can also relax in the sand at one of the beaches, by the pool at a local hotel or B&B, or on Duval Street with a cocktail in hand.

Located right in the City of Key West, just two miles from the main center or town, Key West International Airport conveniently delivers visitors right to the doorstep of all the island has to offer. The airport also serves as an easy gateway to the neighboring Lower Keys and Marathon, which offer their own array of special attractions and picture perfect backdrops.

Schedule Between New York (JFK) and Key West (EYW)

Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays Starting February 11, 2021

JFK - EYW Flight #2155 EYW - JFK Flight #2154 9:59 a.m. – 1:22 p.m. 2:10 p.m. – 5:12 p.m.

Schedule Between Boston (BOS) and Key West (EYW)

Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays Starting February 11, 2021

BOS - EYW Flight #2063 EYW - BOS Flight #2064 8:27 a.m. – 12:14 p.m. 1:02 p.m. – 4:26 p.m.

More Superior Service in Central America

JetBlue will launch new daily service to Guatemala City’s La Aurora International Airport (GUA) starting April 15, 2021 (a). Nonstop flights will operate daily between Guatemala City and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Guatemala is set to become the 25th country served by JetBlue and advances the airline’s leadership position in Latin America and the Caribbean. With a mix of customers traveling between the U.S. and the Central American city to visit friends and relatives, as well as for leisure, Guatemala City builds on JetBlue’s success in the broader region and supports the airline’s ongoing focus city build out strategy in the Northeast.

Home to nearly a million people, Guatemala City is the most populous urban area in Central America and is the political, cultural, and economic center of Guatemala.

Schedule Between New York (JFK) and Guatemala City (GUA)

Daily Starting April 15, 2021

JFK - GUA Flight #1329 GUA - JFK Flight #1328 6:45 p.m. – 9:58 p.m. 11:00 p.m. – 5:50 a.m. (+1)

JetBlue initially announced the new route between New York City and Guatemala City in January 2020, but temporarily paused the sale of seats and adjusted the launch schedule in response to changes in global travel demand.

Come Aboard in Los Cabos

JetBlue will launch daily service to San José del Cabo’s Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) starting June 17, 2021 (a).

Located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula where the Pacific meets the Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is composed by two cities, Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo – both major tourist destinations and among the most popular in Mexico. San Jose del Cabo welcomes visitors with its laid-back vibe, thriving arts scene and boutique shops, while Cabo San Lucas features a more bustling pace with a large number of restaurants and bars. Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments and a variety of activities including scuba diving, snorkeling, kayaking, horseback riding and many more to be discovered.

“We are pleased to be part of the new destinations coming to JetBlue’s route map for 2021, with the addition of two new direct routes to Los Cabos,” said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. “We can’t wait to welcome many more visitors to experience our world-class destination.”

Schedule Between New York (JFK) and San José del Cabo (SJD)

Daily Starting June 17, 2021

JFK - SJD Flight #939 SJD - JFK Flight #938 9:00 a.m. – 1:36 p.m. 2:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Schedule Between Los Angeles (LAX) and San José del Cabo (SJD)

Daily Starting June 17, 2021

LAX - SJD Flight #1463 SJD - LAX Flight #1464 1:30 p.m. – 3:56 p.m. 5:00 p.m. – 7:44 p.m.

JetBlue will operate new service to Miami (except Los Angles Mint flights), Guatemala City and San José del Cabo using its Airbus A320 aircraft. The A320 offers the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (b); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (c); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM radio at every seat.

New Key West routes will be flown on JetBlue’s Embraer 190 aircraft, which features comfortable two-by-two seating. All flights include JetBlue's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; 36 channels of free, live DIRECTV programming on personal seatback televisions; and free Fly-Fi high-speed wireless Internet (c).

15 More Markets

JetBlue also announced it will launch 15 new nonstop markets between existing JetBlue cities across its network aimed at immediately generating cash and capturing traffic. Each route plays to JetBlue’s strengths in the airline’s focus cities, in Florida, in Latin America and the Caribbean or on cross-country – or transcontinental – flying. New markets will launch in February and March 2021 and each route will operate daily unless otherwise noted below.

Launching Q1 2021

New Service Between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and: Bogotá, Colombia’s El Dorado International Airport (BOG) (a) (d)

Launching February 11, 2021

New Service Between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and: Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

New Service Between Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and: Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) Orlando International Airport (MCO) Tampa International Airport (TPA)

New Service Between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and: Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Launching March 4, 2021

New Service Between Cancún International Airport (CUN) and: Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) | Up to 3x Weekly (a) Nashville International Airport (BNA) | Up to 3x Weekly(a) Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) | Up to 3x Weekly (a) Sacramento International Airport (SMF) | Up to 3x Weekly (a)

New Service Between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and: Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

New Service Between Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and: Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Flying with Confidence

JetBlue’s multi-layered Safety from the Ground Up program focuses on maintaining healthy crewmembers, clean air and surfaces, more space with fewer touchpoints and travel flexibility. As part of the “More space, fewer touchpoints” pillar, the airline has streamlined onboard service to minimize physical interactions and maximize safety and comfort. To learn more, visit jetblue.com/safety.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

Subject to receipt of government operating authority. JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. Flights between New York-JFK and Bogotá will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

