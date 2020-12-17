Trovo and Allied Esports Team Up for Mobile Tournaments in December

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company (“Allied Esports”) and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), and interactive live streaming platform Trovo have announced the creation of the Trovo Holiday Royale, three $10,000 mobile esports tournaments featuring popular Battle Royale games – Fortnite, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile – starting December 20, 2020.

Organized by Trovo and co-organized and produced by Allied Esports from the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, the nine days of mobile duos tournaments will be divided into three days of competition for each game, with public matchmaking for Open Qualifiers on day one followed by two days of custom lobbies for Closed Qualifiers and the Finals.

The Trovo Holiday Royale starts with Fortnite from December 20-22, continues with PUBG Mobile on December 23 and December 26-27, and concludes with Call of Duty Mobile from December 28-30. All competition and live streams will begin at 12 p.m. PT, except for the December 27 PUBG Mobile Finals, which will begin at 3 p.m. PT. The Closed Qualifiers and $10,000 Finals for each tournament will be streamed live on Trovo.live/TrovoHolidayRoyale.

"To celebrate the holidays and wrap up our first official calendar year, we are excited to bring some competitive fun to the entire Trovo community with the Trovo Holiday Royale,” said Allen Chan, Senior Operations Manager at Trovo. “With streamers able to win prizes and rewards allotted for viewers, we are ecstatic to work with Allied Esports to deliver this unique tournament and entertainment concept to the Trovo family.”

“The Trovo Holiday Royale is an exciting opportunity to reward Trovo’s most loyal and active community members, while inviting new users to experience the platform in a competitive and entertaining way,” said Frank Ng, CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to partner our esports organization and production experience with Trovo’s growing platform and look forward to exploring more opportunities to work together in the new year.”

Prize Pool, “Trovo Treasure” and Viewer Rewards

Each Trovo Holiday Royale tournament will feature a $10,000 prize pool that will pay out the top eight teams, with $5,000 awarded to the top performing duo, $2,000 going to the second-place team, $1,000 awarded to the third-place finishers and $600 going to the duo in fourth place. Fifth- and sixth-place teams will receive $500 each while seventh- and eighth-place finishers will earn $200 each.