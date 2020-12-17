P&G Commits to 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021 and Inspires Millions Through Lead With Love Campaign

Today, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is announcing a commitment to 2,021 acts of good for 2021, starting with its next major wave of contributions of health, hygiene and cleaning products, personal protective equipment (PPE), and financial support collectively worth tens of millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts.

These acts of good represent the next chapter of P&G’s Lead with Love consumer campaign, which includes a call to action to make 2021 the year we all come together to do more and do better – for communities, equality and our planet. P&G is bringing this to life through a new Lead with Love film, “Emotions,” which highlights the eight emotions humans are born with and why love is the most powerful. “Emotions” debuts online today and will air during the Global Citizen Prize broadcast event, on NBC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada on December 19, at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, and in other markets around the world throughout December.

“P&G people believe we have a responsibility to society, and we will continue to step up and step forward to use our reach and resources to be both a force for good and a force for growth,” said David Taylor, P&G Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As the world turns to 2021, P&G is committing to lead through acts of good that will have a lasting, positive impact on people and communities around the world.”

P&G is mobilizing the power and reach of its trusted brands to deliver on its commitment of 2,021 acts of good. These acts will include new programs that will be announced throughout the year, as well as longstanding programs which will have new impacts in 2021. For example:

As the new year kicks off, P&G and its brands will provide additional support for nonprofit relief organizations in the U.S. such as Americares, Matthew 25: Ministries, Feeding America, Save the Children and United Way along with Canadian partners GlobalMedic and Food Banks Canada, with support being extended to more relief organizations around the world. In North America, P&G’s product, in-kind and monetary support will enable distribution of products and PPE to underserved communities, and will also help partner organizations support frontline healthcare workers and first responders who are providing 24/7 care under increasingly difficult conditions given the sharp increase in COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations across the U.S. and Canada .

Pampers will continue its commitment to giving every baby the best start in life. For the tiniest babies who are born extremely premature, Pampers is providing its smallest diapers, specially designed to help enhance what’s vital for their early development like uninterrupted sleep, skin protection and “Kangaroo Care.” In the U.S, Pampers Bright Beginnings will provide 400,000 books and educational resources to babies and families through community organizations and hospitals across the country, with up to 40,000 reaching March of Dimes NICUs.

Recognizing periods don’t stop during pandemics, Always has already donated more than 40 million period products in response to COVID-19. In 2021, Always will continue its award-winning #EndPeriodPoverty program and its 30+ year global Puberty & Confidence Education program, which reaches more than 18 million children, parents and teachers each year to give young people the knowledge they need to navigate puberty with confidence. In the U.S. and Canada, Always will donate an additional 14 million period products to Feeding America member food banks, the Women’s Sports Foundation and other partners as part of their latest #EndPeriodPoverty efforts to help girls stay focused on reaching their full potential.

Pantene will continue to leverage its voice to remove cultural or social biases about hair that prevent people from expressing their true identity, from #HairHasNoGender in Europe and Canada to #HairWeGo in Japan. In the U.S., Pantene is creating “Family is #BeautifuLGBTQ,” a content series in partnership with national nonprofit Family Equality that celebrates BeautifuLGBTQ families and includes grant support to help advance family equality for all. In addition to equality and inclusion, Pantene is also committed to reducing its footprint, including providing water-efficient products and waterless product innovation to help preserve and protect natural resources.

U.S. consumers can participate in the Lead with Love campaign through P&G Good Everyday, a new consumer rewards program powered by P&G’s trusted brands that helps turn everyday actions into acts of good. When consumers engage with the program, they earn points that can be redeemed for rewards — and as they earn, P&G automatically makes donations to causes consumers care about. Through their actions on P&G Good Everyday, consumers can directly support P&G’s well-known impact programs such as Tide Loads of Hope, P&G Children’s Safe Drinking Water, Dawn Helps Save Wildlife, and others.