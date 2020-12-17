 

Xeriant Signs JV LOI with Coflow Jet to Develop Revolutionary “Green” Wing Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 14:05  |  54   |   |   

Advanced Airfoil’s Ultra High Lift and Efficiency Could Transform Aviation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture with CoFlow Jet, LLC (“CoFlow”), a leading innovator in the field of high-performance airfoils, to further develop and commercialize CoFlow’s revolutionary active flow control airfoil technology, which promises to dramatically improve the lift capability and cruise efficiency of fixed wing aircraft. This innovation stands to play a key role in the nascent eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft segment, projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2040, based on a 2019 Morgan Stanley report.

An emerging field of fluid dynamics, active flow control (AFC) in aircraft applications is the on-demand manipulation of airflow around aircraft structures. AFC techniques are generally aimed at reconfiguring airflow over the surface of the aircraft, which can have a substantial effect on flight performance. Augmenting lift, reducing drag, and removing or delaying flow separation at low energy expenditure will significantly boost overall aircraft performance with greater efficiency and noise suppression.

CoFlow’s patented AFC technology is specifically focused on altering the airflow characteristics of the most fundamental element enabling flight, the aircraft wing, and has the potential to significantly increase the mission productivity and efficiency of aircraft, and remove or replace conventional wing control surfaces such as flaps, slats and ailerons. As a unique technology, CoFlow’s robust, energy-efficient and reliable AFC actuation system produces the control authority needed to enhance wing aerodynamic performance throughout the entire flight regime, including takeoff, climb, cruise, descent, landing and maneuvers.

“Our company is tremendously impressed with Dr. Zha and his team’s commitment to revolutionizing aircraft wing design and the aviation industry. CoFlow’s disruptive airfoil technology represents a generational breakthrough and will transform the aerodynamic capabilities of fixed wing aircraft. Xeriant has been in discussions with CoFlow over the past year, and this LOI is an important step in furthering our relationship. We anticipate having a definitive JV agreement within the next few weeks,” stated Xeriant CEO, Keith Duffy.

Seite 1 von 4


Xeriant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xeriant Signs JV LOI with Coflow Jet to Develop Revolutionary “Green” Wing Technology Advanced Airfoil’s Ultra High Lift and Efficiency Could Transform AviationBOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that it has signed a letter of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Cerner Announces Agreement to Acquire Health Division of Kantar
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Xeriant Announces Strategic Alliance With Dynamic European Aircraft Manufacturer