Xeriant Signs JV LOI with Coflow Jet to Develop Revolutionary “Green” Wing Technology

Advanced Airfoil’s Ultra High Lift and Efficiency Could Transform Aviation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture with CoFlow Jet, LLC (“CoFlow”), a leading innovator in the field of high-performance airfoils, to further develop and commercialize CoFlow’s revolutionary active flow control airfoil technology, which promises to dramatically improve the lift capability and cruise efficiency of fixed wing aircraft. This innovation stands to play a key role in the nascent eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft segment, projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2040, based on a 2019 Morgan Stanley report.



An emerging field of fluid dynamics, active flow control (AFC) in aircraft applications is the on-demand manipulation of airflow around aircraft structures. AFC techniques are generally aimed at reconfiguring airflow over the surface of the aircraft, which can have a substantial effect on flight performance. Augmenting lift, reducing drag, and removing or delaying flow separation at low energy expenditure will significantly boost overall aircraft performance with greater efficiency and noise suppression.

CoFlow’s patented AFC technology is specifically focused on altering the airflow characteristics of the most fundamental element enabling flight, the aircraft wing, and has the potential to significantly increase the mission productivity and efficiency of aircraft, and remove or replace conventional wing control surfaces such as flaps, slats and ailerons. As a unique technology, CoFlow’s robust, energy-efficient and reliable AFC actuation system produces the control authority needed to enhance wing aerodynamic performance throughout the entire flight regime, including takeoff, climb, cruise, descent, landing and maneuvers.

“Our company is tremendously impressed with Dr. Zha and his team’s commitment to revolutionizing aircraft wing design and the aviation industry. CoFlow’s disruptive airfoil technology represents a generational breakthrough and will transform the aerodynamic capabilities of fixed wing aircraft. Xeriant has been in discussions with CoFlow over the past year, and this LOI is an important step in furthering our relationship. We anticipate having a definitive JV agreement within the next few weeks,” stated Xeriant CEO, Keith Duffy.