 

Mersana Therapeutics to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a virtual Analyst and Investor event on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will showcase the following agenda:   

  • Debra L. Richardson, MD, Associate Professor and Section Chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will review updated data from the ovarian cancer cohort of the Phase 1 expansion study evaluating XMT-1536, the Company’s first-in-class ADC candidate targeting NaPi2b.
  • Mersana’s management team will detail the Company’s plans for the registration-enabling study of XMT-1536 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and outline its objectives for longer-term life cycle management studies to evaluate the potential of XMT-1536 in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.
  • Mersana’s management team will disclose preclinical data supporting the development of the Company’s first-in-class B7-H4 DolaLock ADC development candidate.
  • Mersana’s management team will outline the Company’s anticipated 2021 goals and milestones for its clinical and early-stage ADC programs.

Webcast and Conference Call Details
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at https://ir.mersana.com/events-and-presentations. Analyst and Investors may ask a question during the live Q&A by dialing (855) 940-5308 (toll-free domestic) or (929) 517-9745 (international) and providing the Conference ID 6265117.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Contact:
Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody
617-844-8577
scarmody@mersana.com




