Dogness Appoints New National Sales Director

Mr. Alfaro is an accomplished, results-driven sales professional within the Consumer Electronics and Consumer Products product channels. His proven success managing national and regional retail, wholesale and E-Commerce accounts includes Best Buy, Amazon, Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, JCPenney, Shop HQ, Michaels, Home Depot, 7-11, Synnex, Superior and Petra.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness International Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced the appointment of Andy Alfaro as a national sales director. Mr. Alfaro brings over thirty years of experience in sales to Dogness.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “Andy brings decades of experience in retail and wholesale channel sales, with an impressive track record across all sales cycle phases. He is another solid addition to our team as we invest in our innovation, marketing and sales. We are focused on executing our growth strategy and accelerating our business, as we enrich pet lifestyles and pet ownership.”

Andy Alfaro, Dogness National Sales Director, said, “I am excited to join Dogness and leverage my extensive sales experience, relationships and channel insight. There is a heightened interest in technologies and the next generation of innovative pet products. Dogness is positioned to directly benefit given its attractive product line, pet-tech leadership, strong existing customer relationships and product road map. I am thrilled to be part of the team that is fundamentally improving the way owners care for and interact with their beloved pets.”

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.