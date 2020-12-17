Histogen Announces Filing an Investigational New Drug Application for HST-003

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of HST-003 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of human extracellular matrix (hECM:HST-003) implanted within microfracture interstices and the cartilage defect in the knee to regenerate hyaline cartilage in combination with a microfracture procedure. It is anticipated that clinical sites participating in the trial will include: OasisMD in San Diego, CA, The Steadman Clinic in Vail, CO and Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, MD.

“There is a significant need for improved acute knee injury treatments in both military and civilian populations. Approximately 900,000 Americans are affected by knee cartilage injuries annually, with 200,000 requiring surgical intervention1. Further, among US military personnel, musculoskeletal injuries are a leading cause of morbidity, lost training time and reduced operational readiness,” said Richard W. Pascoe, Histogen’s President and CEO. “Assuming the HST-003 IND is approved, we anticipate initiating the Phase 1/2 trial in the first quarter of 2021 utilizing funding provided by the $2M grant from the Department of Defense.”

The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, 820 Chandler Street, Fort Detrick, MD 21702, is the awarding and administering acquisition office. The views expressed in this press release are those of the author and may not reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

About HST-003

Histogen’s human extracellular matrix, or hECM, is intended for regenerating hyaline cartilage for the treatment of articular cartilage defects with a novel malleable scaffold that stimulates the body’s own stem cells. In multiple preclinical models, HST-003 has been shown to regenerate mature cartilage and well vascularized bone, indicating great therapeutic potential in the sports medicine, spinal disc repair, orthopedic, and dental areas. Studies conducted by outside experts have demonstrated that HST-003 is anti-inflammatory, angiogenic, and can stimulate the growth of stem cells in damaged areas to induce tissue regeneration. The most extensive in vivo work in animals has focused on the regeneration of new hyaline cartilage and bone in full thickness knee injuries.