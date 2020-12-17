COVID-19’s Impact on the Insurance Industry Will Continue Well into 2021

TransUnion identifies key insurance trends for the new year

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a watershed moment for the insurance industry, accelerating digitization efforts and challenging insurers to better understand their customers’ needs. What’s in store for 2021? TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) looks at four trends that will influence the insurance industry in the new year.



To equip U.S. insurers with a deeper understanding of these key trends, TransUnion conducted a survey of 3,148 U.S. consumers with active auto, homeowners, renters and/or life insurance policies during the first week of December.1 The findings that stood out most throughout the research was that the impact of COVID-19 will be felt well into 2021.