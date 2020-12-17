 

COVID-19’s Impact on the Insurance Industry Will Continue Well into 2021

TransUnion identifies key insurance trends for the new year

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a watershed moment for the insurance industry, accelerating digitization efforts and challenging insurers to better understand their customers’ needs. What’s in store for 2021? TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) looks at four trends that will influence the insurance industry in the new year.

To equip U.S. insurers with a deeper understanding of these key trends, TransUnion conducted a survey of 3,148 U.S. consumers with active auto, homeowners, renters and/or life insurance policies during the first week of December.1 The findings that stood out most throughout the research was that the impact of COVID-19 will be felt well into 2021.

“COVID-19 pushed the need for nascent, innovative digital solutions and services to the forefront of standard insurance industry operation. The unpredictable environment that lies ahead indicates consumers and businesses will increasingly rely on and choose insurers offering online resources and tools that can best meet their needs, particularly as digital adoption continues to grow,” said Mark McElroy, executive vice president and head of TransUnion’s insurance business. “The 2021 trends and insights revealed by our latest consumer survey can help insurers develop a better understanding of consumers and businesses while also equipping them with information to build a reliable basis for trust with those they serve.”

COVID-19 Will Continue to Impact the Insurance Industry in 20211

Topic Total Gen Z Millennial Gen X Baby
Boomer
Percentage of drivers that use their vehicle
less than pre-COVID-19 or do not use it anymore* 		72% 65% 72% 73% 75%
Percentage of respondents that plan to make
changes to their vehicle ownership/use in 2021 		35% 44% 38% 36% 27%
Percentage of drivers that would allow their
insurance carrier to collect real-time
information about their mileage and driving
habits if it led to lower premiums* 		61% 60% 68% 59% 58%
Percentage of respondents that would
