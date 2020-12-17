Ecoark Announces One-For-Five Reverse Stock Split

Following the Reverse Split, subject to a potential uplist event, Ecoark’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under a new and temporary ticker symbol “ZESTD” for a period of 20 business days including the effective date per FINRA requirements. After the conclusion of the 20-business day period, Ecoark will resume trading under its previous ticker symbol “ZEST”. Ecoark has been assigned a new CUSIP, 27888N307.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark” or the “Company”) (OTC: ZEST) announced today the effectiveness of the previously announced 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock and the simultaneous proportionate reduction of its authorized common stock (the “Reverse Split”). The Company’s common stock closed at $1.80 per share on December 16, 2020, or $9.00 on a split-adjusted basis. The Company’s common stock begins trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on December 17, 2020. The Reverse Split was completed, in part, to meet the initial listing requirements of a leading national securities exchange.

Other Reverse Split Details

On December 10, 2020, the Company filed with the Nevada Secretary of State a Certificate of Change to implement the Reverse Split. The Certificate of Change had the effect of amending Ecoark’s Certificate of Incorporation. The Company’s Board of Directors had previously approved the Certificate of Change and the Reverse Split, and the Certificate of Change was effective upon filing. The Reverse Split was effected without obtaining stockholder approval, as permitted by Section NRS 78.207 of the Nevada Revised Statutes. The Reverse Split is applicable to the Company’s authorized, issued, and outstanding shares on a pro rata basis at the 1-for-5 ratio, and will proportionally impact any outstanding warrants, options, or restricted stock units at that ratio.

Each stockholder’s percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remain virtually unchanged following the Reverse Split, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the rounding of fractional shares. The rights and privileges of the holders of shares of common stock are not materially affected by the Reverse Split.

As a result of the Reverse Split, every 5 shares of Ecoark’s issued and outstanding common stock have been automatically converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. Fractional shares resulting from the Reverse Split have been rounded up to the nearest whole share. For example, a stockholder with 501 shares pre-split would have a calculated 1-for-5 ratio to 100.2 post-split shares and then be rounded up to 101 post-split shares.