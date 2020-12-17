 

DZS Strengthens Commitment to Open Standards and Freedom of Choice with Expanded Standards Body Relationships

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 14:02  |  44   |   |   

Technology leader joins O-RAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project and continues close relationship with Broadband Forum

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions representing 1,000+ communications service providers and enterprise customers, today reinforced its commitment to open standards and cross-industry collaboration by announcing its support of the O-RAN Alliance, Broadband Forum, and Telecom Infra Project.

“Network operators, our fellow ecosystem participants and end users alike view freedom of choice and open, software-driven systems to be the key ingredient of modern networks and services – whether its 5G, optical broadband and Fiber-to-the-Premises, smart cities, connected homes, or Internet of Things,” said Andrew Bender, CTO & Business Development Leader of DZS. “By investing in open standards and technology partnerships through organizations like O-RAN Alliance, Broadband Forum and Telecom Infra Project, DZS aligns with other like-minded innovators and ecosystem initiatives driving transformation in the communications industry. Our groundbreaking partnership with Rakuten to build what we believe is the world’s first fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network supporting the Open RAN (O-RAN) architectural model is just one example of how DZS is enabling service providers worldwide to leverage open architectures and software-defined approaches to evolve fixed and mobile broadband networks, enable new services and improve the experience for both our customers, and the subscribers to these networks.”

Already an industry leader with its standards-based products and architectures, DZS is advancing a commitment to openness and interoperability through engagement with prominent standards bodies:

  • O-RAN Alliance – Along with partner and new member Rakuten Mobile, DZS has joined the O-RAN Alliance to progress the realization of technology, standards, and interoperation of O-RAN aligned implementations. Founded in 2018, the O-RAN Alliance is transforming the Radio Access Network towards an open, intelligent, virtualized and software-defined RAN architecture and ecosystem
  • Broadband Forum – DZS has renewed its Principal Vendor membership in Broadband Forum, the broadband industry’s leading standards and interoperability organization. With projects spanning 5G, Connected Home, CloudCO, and Access, DZS is in close alignment with virtually every aspect of its work. DZS has been active in Broadband Forum historically, both as a Silver Sponsor and frequent speaker in its Broadband Acceleration Seminar (BASe) series as well as a major contributor to its Cloud Central Office (CloudCO) and Open Broadband – Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA) initiatives and demonstrations.
  • Telecom Infra Project (TIP) – Reflecting its longstanding commitment to customer freedom of choice, DZS has joined the TIP. Originally founded by Facebook in 2016, this global community of organizations is working to accelerate development, testing and deployment of open, disaggregated and standards-based connectivity platforms for fixed, mobile, and non-terrestrial access and transport networks.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DZS Strengthens Commitment to Open Standards and Freedom of Choice with Expanded Standards Body Relationships Technology leader joins O-RAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project and continues close relationship with Broadband ForumPLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Cerner Announces Agreement to Acquire Health Division of Kantar
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...