DZS Strengthens Commitment to Open Standards and Freedom of Choice with Expanded Standards Body Relationships

Technology leader joins O-RAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project and continues close relationship with Broadband Forum

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of mobile, fixed broadband and enterprise access networking solutions representing 1,000+ communications service providers and enterprise customers, today reinforced its commitment to open standards and cross-industry collaboration by announcing its support of the O-RAN Alliance, Broadband Forum, and Telecom Infra Project.



“Network operators, our fellow ecosystem participants and end users alike view freedom of choice and open, software-driven systems to be the key ingredient of modern networks and services – whether its 5G, optical broadband and Fiber-to-the-Premises, smart cities, connected homes, or Internet of Things,” said Andrew Bender, CTO & Business Development Leader of DZS. “By investing in open standards and technology partnerships through organizations like O-RAN Alliance, Broadband Forum and Telecom Infra Project, DZS aligns with other like-minded innovators and ecosystem initiatives driving transformation in the communications industry. Our groundbreaking partnership with Rakuten to build what we believe is the world’s first fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network supporting the Open RAN (O-RAN) architectural model is just one example of how DZS is enabling service providers worldwide to leverage open architectures and software-defined approaches to evolve fixed and mobile broadband networks, enable new services and improve the experience for both our customers, and the subscribers to these networks.”

Already an industry leader with its standards-based products and architectures, DZS is advancing a commitment to openness and interoperability through engagement with prominent standards bodies: