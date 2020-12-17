 

AMMO, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ $2.6 Million Over-Allotment of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

- $2.1 Million in Debt Converted by the Company’s CEO -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, announced today the December 11, 2020 closing of underwriters’ over-allotment option to purchase up to 1,284,643 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price in the amount of $2,697,750, less commissions and underwriting discounts.

Alexander Capital, L.P. and Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering. Lucosky Brookman served as the Company’s legal counsel. Cozen O’Connor served as Underwriter’s counsel.

The shares of common stock described above were offered by AMMO pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-248800) that was initially filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 15, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on November 30, 2020. The Offering was made by means of a written prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Alexander Capital, L.P., 17 State Street, New York, New York 10014, 212-687-5650, info@alexandercapitallp.com.

Separately, Forest Street, LLC has converted to equity $2.1 million of its $3.5 million loan provided to the Company on September 23, 2020. Forest Street, LLC received 1 million shares of AMMO common stock and the subject Note principal balance has been reduced to $1.4 million. Forest Street, LLC is owned by AMMO’s Chairman and CEO, Fred Wagenhals. “I made this loan on favorable market terms to the Company because I believe in our mission and see the enormous daily advances our team is making in growing the business. In consultation with our Board, I determined to further commit myself to the long-term financial success of AMMO through this transaction. I am a shareholder and this transaction increases my holdings as we continue to work night and day to enhance shareholder value in our expanding business platform,” stated Mr. Wagenhals.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com


AMMO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMMO, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ $2.6 Million Over-Allotment of Common Stock - $2.1 Million in Debt Converted by the Company’s CEO - SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Cerner Announces Agreement to Acquire Health Division of Kantar
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
AMMO, Inc. Positioned to Capitalize on Projected Market Growth
08.12.20
Unprecedented Demand Results in Booked Orders in Excess of $135 million
04.12.20
AMMO, Inc. Announces Closing of $18 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
01.12.20
AMMO, Inc. Announces Pricing of $18 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market
24.11.20
AMMO, Inc. Continues to Expand Law Enforcement Market Offerings
18.11.20
AMMO, Inc. Updates Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021 to $55 million Reflecting Projected 272% Year Over Year Revenue Growth