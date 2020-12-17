Aligos Therapeutics Presents Update on Development of SARS-CoV-2 Therapeutic Candidate and Screening Method in Collaboration with KU Leuven at RespiDART & Emerging Viruses 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company delivered an oral and poster presentation today at the RespiDART & Emerging Viruses 2020 meeting. The presentation highlighted the company’s progress with developing a SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic candidate, as well as the development of a screening method to assess potential candidates. Aligos performed all research in collaboration with Belgian University KU Leuven, in particular its Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3), and the Rega Institute for Medical Research.



The presentation, titled “Structure-based discovery of potent and selective SARS-CoV-2 3-chymotrypsin-like cysteine protease inhibitors using a multiplex screening platform,” describes the authors’ mass spectrometry-based assay developed to assess putative coronaviral 3-chymotrypsin-like cysteine protease (3CL pro ) inhibitors in development for therapeutic use against SARS-CoV-2, including Aligos’ own 3CL pro inhibitor candidate, ALG-097111. Coronaviral 3CL pro is a promising therapeutic target, as it is essential and conserved among coronaviruses but is not found in humans.

Aligos and collaborators launched a structure-based approach to identify novel coronaviral 3CL pro inhibitors that were evaluated in the in-house developed multiplex SARS-CoV-2 3CL pro /human rhinovirus 3C (HRV3C) protease assay to assess their specificity and selectivity.

Unlike all other SARS-CoV-2 3CL pro compounds tested with the screening platform to date, Aligos’ lead compound ALG-097111 demonstrated potent SARS-CoV-2 3CL pro inhibition, without inhibiting human cathepsin L protease activity up to the highest concentration tested (IC 50 > 10 µM). Cathepsin L has been shown to be involved in a highly redundant entry pathway of SARS-CoV-2 into different cell types. As the competition between the viral 3CL pro and the host cathepsin L might eventually act as a decoy mechanism in vivo, the identification of potent inhibitors selective for the viral 3CL pro represents an important breakthrough.