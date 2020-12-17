First Drill Hole at Tandayama-America Copper Molybdenum Gold Anomaly, Cascabel, Discovers New Highly Mineralized Alpala-Style Porphyry System 3km North of Alpala

OTTAWA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce the following update on its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture project in northern Ecuador in which Cornerstone has a 15% interest1 financed through to completion of a feasibility study plus 7.5% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of 21.4%.



HIGHLIGHTS: