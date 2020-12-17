First Drill Hole at Tandayama-America Copper Molybdenum Gold Anomaly, Cascabel, Discovers New Highly Mineralized Alpala-Style Porphyry System 3km North of Alpala
OTTAWA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to
announce the following update on its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture project in northern Ecuador in which Cornerstone has a 15% interest1 financed through to completion
of a feasibility study plus 7.5% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of 21.4%.
HIGHLIGHTS:
-
Drilling at the Tandayama-America Porphyry Copper-Gold Target at Cascabel is currently intersecting intense visible chalcopyrite2 copper
sulphide mineralization within a quartz-diorite intrusion.
-
The mineralization intersected at Tandayama-America is very similar to the “QD10” quartz-diorite source intrusion at the Alpala deposit on Cascabel 3km to the south. At Alpala, the QD10
source intrusion is almost wholly responsible for the presence of the high-grade core of the deposit which boasts 442 Mt at 1.40%
CuEq3.
-
Rig 5 is drilling the first hole at Tandayama-America, TAD-20-001, and is at a current depth of 595m. Drilling initially intersected visible chalcopyrite copper sulphide mineralization
from 55m depth, with significant increase in chalcopyrite abundance occurring from 327m. At 524.5m depth, drilling passed into a zone of intense visible chalcopyrite copper sulphide
mineralization within a quartz-diorite intrusion.
-
Detailed core logging across the quartz-diorite intrusion intersected so far in TAD-20-001 estimates chalcopyrite percentages of up to 4 % by volume with associated porphyry style total
quartz vein abundance of up to a measured 35 % by volume.
- The Tandayama-America target characterized by coincident Cu-Mo-Au soil geochemical highs centred upon outcropping mineralization in Tandayama and America creeks, which remained untested previously due to the high demand of drilling rigs at the Alpala Deposit.
Figures referenced in this release can be viewed in PDF format on the Company’s website (www.cornerstoneresources.com) or through the direct link: https://cornerstoneresources.com/site/assets/files/5789/nr20-37figures ...
