Albireo Initiates Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Odevixibat in Alagille Syndrome

- Product submission of once-daily odevixibat for patients with PFIC under review by FDA and EMA -

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the initiation of its global Phase 3 pivotal trial, ASSERT, A lagille S yndrome looking at S afety and E fficacy in a R andomized controlled T rial, which will evaluate odevixibat in patients with Alagille syndrome. Odevixibat is a potent, once-daily, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi) being investigated for the treatment of rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases, including progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome (ALGS). ASSERT is Albireo’s third global trial in rare cholestatic liver conditions and furthers the Company’s efforts to deliver life-changing therapies to children and young adults living with these diseases.

ALGS is a rare multisystem genetic disorder that can affect the liver, heart and other parts of the body. Approximately 95% of patients with the condition present with chronic cholestasis, usually within the first three months of life, and as many as 88% also present with severe, intractable pruritus. Currently, there is no approved drug therapy for the treatment of ALGS.

ASSERT is a gold standard, prospective intervention trial. The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 120 µg/kg/day odevixibat for 24 weeks in relieving pruritus in patients with ALGS. Secondary endpoints will measure serum bile acid levels and safety and tolerability. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) have agreed on the study design and have indicated that a single study demonstrating safety and efficacy of odevixibat would be sufficient for regulatory filings. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 45 patients aged 0 to 17 years of age with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of ALGS across 35 sites in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific.