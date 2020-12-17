VYNE Therapeutics Reports Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for FCD105 in Acne

Company on track to initiate the TRILOGY Phase 3 program in 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) , a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary therapies to address unmet needs in dermatology, today announced the successful completion of its End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company, in consultation with the FDA, has established the key elements of the Phase 3 program to support a New Drug Application (NDA) for FCD105 (3% minocycline / 0.3% adapalene foam), the first ever minocycline-based combination product, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

The End-of-Phase 2 meeting was supported by non-clinical safety, CMC and clinical information, including results from the previously completed positive Phase 2 study evaluating FCD105 in patients with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris. In the Phase 2 study, FCD105 demonstrated potentially class-leading efficacy on the co-primary outcome measures of (1) Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) treatment success (IGA score “0” or “1” and at least a two-grade improvement from baseline) and (2) absolute change from baseline in mean inflammatory counts at Week 12.