BeyondSpring Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca to its Board of Directors to help guide the company as it seeks commercial approval following announcement of positive Phase 3 data from the PROTECTIVE-2 study of plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim for protection against chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.



“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Vacirca as a member of our Board of Directors, especially given his impressive leadership within the oncology community,” said Dr. Lan Huang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring. “In addition to his many years as an accomplished oncology clinician, Dr. Vacirca also has extensive experience as a key business leader in the oncology market, including as CEO of a large community oncology practice, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. His demonstrated success in being able to collaborate with different groups of stakeholders in the oncology market is unique and very notable. Dr. Vacirca’s deep engagement within the oncology community will be of much benefit to BeyondSpring.”