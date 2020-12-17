Merus and Sema4 Enter Into an Agreement to Support Merus’ Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Zenocutuzumab

Under the terms of the agreement, Sema4 will perform genomic testing to identify patients with advanced NRG1 positive (NGR1+) solid tumors who might need novel clinical options and raise awareness of Merus’ eNRGy trial.

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multi-specific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics TM ), and Sem a 4 , a patient-centered health intelligence company, today announced they have entered into a strategic agreement to utilize Sema4’s advanced genomic testing to identify patients with tumors harboring neuregulin 1 gene (NRG1) fusions who may be eligible for investigational treatment with the bispecific antibody Zenocutuzumab (“Zeno”) in the Phase 1/2 eNRGy trial sponsored by Merus.

NRG1 gene fusions are a group of rare genomic alterations emerging as a potential actionable driver of tumorigenesis and growth across many types of solid tumors, including lung, breast, pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. Zeno, through its unique mechanism of blocking the interaction of the NRG1 fusion protein with its receptor HER3, has the potential to be particularly effective against NRG1+ cancers.

“Our next-generation genomic testing solutions deliver critical information to oncologists and their patients, enabling them to make informed treatment decisions,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. “We are pleased to partner with the Merus team to provide clinicians with this advanced molecular analysis of solid tumors, and to increase awareness about emerging investigational care options and patient eligibility for the eNRGy trial.”

“Our agreement with Sema4, and the opportunity to leverage advanced genomic testing solutions for oncology, hold promise to help us accelerate enrollment in our eNRGy clinical trial,” said Dr. Andrew Joe, Chief Medical Officer of Merus. “We look forward to continuing to explore the potential for Zeno to become an effective new treatment option for patients with cancers harboring NRG1 fusions.”

Merus is currently enrolling patients into the Phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancers. The eNRGy trial consists of three cohorts: NRG1+ pancreatic cancer; NRG1+ non-small cell lung cancer; and NRG1+ other solid tumors.

