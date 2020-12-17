 

Tanya Jeradechachai Joins MGP as a Vice President of Ingredient Solutions R&D

ATCHISON, Kan., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) has hired Tanya Jeradechachai as a vice president of Ingredient Solutions R&D. Her experience in grain science and managing product development from concept to commercialization supports MGP’s role helping customers succeed with fast-paced new product development.

Jeradechachai joins MGP from Bay State Milling Co., where she was Manager of Research-Principal Scientist from 2014-2020 and led the commercialization of high-amylose wheat fiber and other variety specific ingredients. She also managed in-house research projects regarding the biochemistry, structure, and functionality of fiber, starch, and protein in food systems. Before her work with Bay State, Tanya was a Crop Quality Specialist at the Northern Crops Institute from 2008-2014. She assisted in research on plant proteomic and insect lipid biochemistry at the USDA-ARS in Fargo, N.D., from 2005-2008.

“We are excited to bring in someone with Tanya’s background in both academic and commercial research functions,” said Vice President of Ingredient Solutions Sales, Marketing and R&D Michael Buttshaw. “With the addition of Tanya, our R&D team is ready to help expand MGP’s position in the important plant-based market and to fully support our growing customer network across the globe.”

Jeradechachai’s solid familiarity with the flour milling, baking, and pasta industries, as well as the growing market for pulses and pulsed-based ingredients, was an important factor in her hiring, said Ody Maningat, PhD., MGP’s chief science officer and vice president of Ingredient Solutions R&D.

“We are very pleased to have Tanya bring this wealth of knowledge and experience and perform a leadership role to help increase our new product offerings, further strengthen our ability to serve our industry partners and valued customers, and execute our long-term strategy,” Maningat said. “Speed-to-market and scaling up new products is challenging. I am confident that Tanya is the right person to help MGP build upon its role as a trusted solutions provider.”

At the Northern Crops Institute, Jeradechachai led product development projects for domestic and international clients. This work led to successfully commercialized baked goods, confectionery products, extruded products, pasta, noodles, texturized proteins and more. She also provided technical consultation to domestic and international bakeries, snacks, and other food manufacturers on process troubleshooting, formulations, and new product development. Jeradechachai was the in-house expert in pulse (peas, beans, lentils) flour and protein fractionation, snack, pasta extrusion, bakery application, and crop quality.

She received a Master of Cereal Science from North Dakota State University in Fargo in 2012. Her undergraduate degree, also from North Dakota State, is in Cereal and Food Science, with a microbiology minor.

About MGP
Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

