 

AutoWeb Case Study Demonstrates Significant Dealership Sales Growth by Integrating High-Quality Leads and Well-Defined Processes

Dealer’s Total Sales Grew 75 Percent and Internet Sales Nearly 530 Percent by Leveraging AutoWeb’s Solutions with Dealer Synergy’s CRM Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing digital advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, announced the availability of its recent case study with the Platinum Group and Homer Skelton Ford, two dealer customers of the company who have experienced robust sales growth by combining AutoWeb’s high-quality leads with Dealer Synergy’s customer relationship management (CRM) processes. The full case study, available at www.autoweb.com/dealers/dealer-corner/news, outlines how the Platinum Group, a franchise Mitsubishi store and two independent stores, increased total group sales by 75 percent and internet sales 528 percent in 16 short weeks, while Homer Skelton Ford, a leading franchise dealership, increased internet sales 90 percent.

With the automotive industry more volatile than ever, dealerships require high-volume, high-quality customer engagement opportunities coupled with a strategic follow-up program in order to thrive in today’s market. As the case study with the Platinum Group and Homer Skelton Ford demonstrates, when dealerships focus on integrating quality leads with an exceptional process, they can achieve incredible sales growth quickly and easily.

“Since we invented automotive internet leads back in 1995, AutoWeb has been matching consumers with our partner dealers for an efficient and cost-effective buying process that helps them boost revenue and achieve their sales goals,” said Cory Nacke, senior director of sales effectiveness at AutoWeb. “Despite the market shifts we have experienced, we have effectively pivoted to align our solutions and approach to the specific needs of dealers and OEMs. We are excited to share our successes in this case study and demonstrate what achievements are possible with the right lead formula and effective sales follow-up.”

AutoWeb has held a long-standing relationship with Dealer Synergy, an automotive training, consulting, CRM, accountability and recruiting firm headed by Sean V. Bradley, a 22-year industry veteran, international trainer, author and speaker. Dealers and OEMs using AutoWeb’s leads program, combined with a customer-centric process like Dealer Synergy’s approach to CRM, create a winning combination that can lead to significantly higher close rates.

