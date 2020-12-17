 

Results from 1,400 Patient Sample Multicenter Study Published Unyvero LRT BAL Panel Provides Accurate Detection in Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluid, Allowing Enhanced Diagnosis of Lower Respiratory Tract Infections

  • Early diagnosis and proper choice of antimicrobials are crucial for successful management of pneumonia
  • Study demonstrates Unyvero LRT BAL provides accurate detection of common agents of bacterial pneumonia and of Pneumocystis jirovecii in ~4.5 hours
  • Performance data, comprehensive coverage and fast time to result of this panel suggest significant clinical value for choosing appropriate antibiotics and for antibiotic stewardship

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and HOLZGERLINGEN, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced the release of a new peer-reviewed publication that demonstrates that the Unyvero LRT BAL panel accurately detects 19 bacteria alongside Pneumocystis jirovecii and 10 antibiotic resistance genes directly from bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, allowing enhanced diagnosis of lower respiratory tract infections.

Performance of the Unyvero LRT BAL was evaluated against standard of care (SoC) microbiological testing, using 1,016 prospectively collected and 392 archived specimens from 11 clinical trial sites in the United States. The results of this FDA clinical study have now been published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology and found that the Unyvero LRT BAL panel provides accurate detection of common agents of bacterial pneumonia and of Pneumocystis jirovecii with an overall high negative predictive value of 97.2% for pathogen detection on a per sample basis, potentially allowing for de-escalation of antibiotics. The overall positive percent agreement (PPA) and negative percent agreement (NPA) with culture for detection and identification of bacteria that grow in routine cultures were 93.4% and 98.3%, respectively, consistent with the Unyvero LRT performance that has been published recently by Mackenzie E. Collins and colleagues1.

Furthermore, the PPA and NPA for detection of P. jirovecii were 100.0% (5/5) and 99.0% (99/100), respectively, for the prospective study arm for the subset of samples routinely tested by SoC methods. Nucleic acid amplification testing is a recommended approach for P. jirovecii, and the Unyvero LRT BAL is the only FDA-cleared lower respiratory tract panel that offers this testing. Detection with the Unyvero LRT BAL panel may be indicative of P. jirovecii pneumonia (PCP) that would otherwise remain undiscovered if only routinely ordered SoC tests are applied, especially in case of non-HIV patients. As the potential for PCP is often not even considered in such patients and may be rare, routine testing for P. jirovecii, provided by the Unyvero panel, may be beneficial, in particular for patients where the cause of pneumonia may be difficult to determine.

