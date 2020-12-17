Spero Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Sath Shukla as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Satyavrat “Sath” Shukla, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of January 4, 2021.



“Sath is an ideal fit for our management team given his experience leading financial strategy and executing within both clinical and commercial stage companies,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “He has extensive strategic and financial expertise, which will be instrumental in helping us to drive corporate growth through the potential commercialization of tebipenem HBr and the clinical advancement of SPR720 and SPR206. We are excited to welcome Sath to Spero and are eager to begin working together during an exciting time for the company. We also extend our sincere thanks to Stephen DiPalma for his hard work and commitment as Interim Chief Financial Officer.”

Mr. Shukla brings over 20 years of strategic and financial leadership experience to Spero. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., where he directed all of Ziopharm’s financial aspects, including financial planning, analysis and reporting, treasury and tax functions, capital strategy and investor relations. Prior to Ziopharm, Mr. Shukla was Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Finance for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he managed financial planning, analysis and budgeting, and led the annual long-range planning process encompassing Vertex’s entire portfolio and operations across more than 30 countries. Previously, Mr. Shukla was a Principal at Cornerstone Research, where he led teams providing consulting services for life science clients ranging from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar corporations. Prior to Cornerstone, he worked for finance consulting firms LECG Corporation and Putnam, Hayes & Bartlett, Inc. Mr. Shukla earned a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and an M.B.A. in Finance and Strategy from Yale University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.