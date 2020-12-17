 

Nemaura Medical Launches BEATdiabetes Program and Its Novel proBEAT Non-Invasive, Daily-Wear Adhesive Glucose Monitor

LOUGHBOROUGH, England, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces the official launch of its flagship program, BEATdiabetes, and the availability of its proprietary non-invasive, daily-wear adhesive glucose monitor, proBEAT.

The program is supported with the proBEAT monitor, the world’s first non-invasive, daily-wear glucose monitoring patch used in conjunction with a smartphone app. proBEAT was developed as a flexible wear patch, to provide feedback and actionable insights to users in to factors that affect blood glucose fluctuations. In addition, algorithms will provide predictive information that supplies the user suggestions such as smart eating choices, exercise and other potential lifestyle changes over the long term. The program has been clinically validated to help achieve weight loss and monitor exercise.

The program also features continuous one-on-one support through its AI avatar, Lena, who learns about user habits and regularly becomes more familiar with each user. As new information is processed, Lena offers feedback and encouragement as well as helpful ideas to help users not only improve their health, but potentially reverse diabetes.

“The official launch of the BEATdiabetes program in the United States provides first access to many of the proprietary life management tools that come with the program. The smartphone and tablet app provides users with our scientifically validated, personalized coaching driven by our digital platform. The program is supported with Nemaura’s unique non-invasive glucose monitor. We believe this is the first device of its kind on the market and will provide users with an unprecedented, personalized set of tools designed to help reduce diabetes risk and even potentially reverse Type 2 diabetes with continued and dedicated use,” commented Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Nemaura’s Chief Executive Officer.

For additional information access the program website at www.beatdiabetes.life.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT and proBEAT. sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and is expected to be launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product.  

