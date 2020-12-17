The City of Montebello to Deploy Beam Global EV ARC Solar EV Charging Terminals

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Montebello will deploy two EV ARC solar-powered EV charging terminals this week to serve city fleet vehicles and provide an emergency preparedness asset. The transportable solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products include an emergency power panel for first responders and are off-grid, requiring no construction, no disruption to city operations, no added utility bill and providing a secure source of EV charging in the event of further utility grid interruptions.

The EV ARC terminals were purchased through the California State Contract #1-18-61-16 .

“The City of Montebello is enhancing its green power resources with the deployment of two 100% self-sustaining EV charging terminals that will serve a dual-purpose as emergency preparedness assets for City staff and operations,” said Kimberly Ann Cobos-Cawthorne, Mayor of the City of Montebello. “Two Beam EV ARCs will be able to charge the city’s electric transit vans and future EVs as Montebello electrifies its fleet. We are excited about using this state-of-the-art clean energy tech because its flexible model requires zero infrastructure investment or disruption to city operations. The fact that these are solar powered and 100% sustainable is an additional benefit to our budget and the environment.”

In September 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom pledged to fast-track California’s environmental goals in response to the climate crisis. He issued an executive order that would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero emission by 2035, a decision that he said would improve air quality and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet. The City of Montebello is one of many examples of California cities leading the charge for a greener future through important changes that can make a big impact.

“In the wake of California Governor Newsom’s mandate that will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035, we are seeing municipalities prioritize their sustainable EV charging infrastructure initiatives,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Our American made products and business models are designed to respond to the significant growth that we are seeing – growth that we think will only accelerate in 2021 as the Federal government joins local governments in aggressively investing in the infrastructure required to support the sustainable electrification of transportation.”

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/ , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

