 

Williams Closes on New Credit Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Facilities Expected to Reduce Interest Expense by Approximately $1.5 Million in 2021

ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance services company, today announced that it has entered into new credit agreements (the “Credit Facilities”), including a $50.0 million term loan facility (the “Term Loan”) with Energy Impact Credit Fund, an affiliate of Energy Impact Partners, as Agent to the Term Loan, CION Investment Corporation, and CrowdOut Capital, which consists of a $35.0 million initial term loan and a $15.0 million delayed draw facility, and a $30.0 million revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”) with PNC Bank, which together replaced its previous facilities.

“As promised, the Company has successfully completed the refinancing of its debt, with terms that reflect our improving operating performance and strong outlook,” said Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Williams. “This is another important step in Williams’ long journey to be recognized as a successfully restructured organization and a giant leap forward to a brighter future. The new Credit Facilities provide for a total of up to $80.0 million of availability to fund the Company’s many dynamic growth opportunities and are expected to drive over $1.5 million of interest expense reductions next year, given the lower rates. After paying off existing debt, we now have total indebtedness of $44.0 million. In keeping with our long-term goal of using operating cash flow to strengthen the balance sheet, the Company plans to continue to pay down debt and de-lever. I’d like to thank Randy Lay, our Senior Vice President and CFO, and the entire Williams finance team for getting this done in the middle of a pandemic, while the Company concurrently improved bottom line results and returns for our shareholders. We also appreciate the support shown by these new institutions in advancing the capital for the next phase of our progressive strategic plan.”

Under the terms of the Credit Facilities, the Revolver’s interest rate is LIBOR plus 2.25%, with a minimum LIBOR floor of 1.0%. The Term Loan’s interest rate is LIBOR plus 9.0%, with a minimum LIBOR floor of 1.0%, and a stepdown to LIBOR plus 8.5% on achieving a total leverage ratio, as defined in the Term Loan, of less than 2.50:1. Additional details regarding the Credit Facilities can be found in the Form 8-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today. G2 Capital Advisors, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Williams Closes on New Credit Facilities Facilities Expected to Reduce Interest Expense by Approximately $1.5 Million in 2021ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Cerner Announces Agreement to Acquire Health Division of Kantar
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...