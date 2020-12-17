DATA443 ENTERS INTO COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TRITON FUNDS

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, is pleased to announce it has entered into a common stock purchase Agreement (the “ Purchase Agreement ”) with investment firm Triton Funds LP (“ Triton ”), under which Triton is obligated to purchase up to $1 million of the Company’s common stock from time-to-time through June 30, 2021.

As part of the Purchase Agreement, Data443 has the right to sell shares of its common stock to Triton at a per share price of $0.006, so long as the closing price for is Data443 shares is at least $0.009. The total number of shares Triton will purchase under the Purchase Agreement is 166,666,667. In addition, in connection with the Purchase Agreement, Triton may also invest up to an additional $1 million pursuant to a warrant agreement included in the Purchase Agreement, which has a purchase price of $0.01. The total number of shares available for purchase by Triton (266,666,667 shares) must be reserved for purchase with the Company’s transfer agent. Data443 will use the proceeds from the sale of its common stock to Triton for general corporate, working capital purposes, additional acquisitions, and debt retirement. In connection with the Purchase Agreement, Data443 will be filing a registration statement on Form S-1 under which, and when effective, the shares sold to Triton will be offered and registered.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443 commented, “Triton has been a pleasure to work with and we are excited to have them invest in Data443 as true equity investors. Their investment will help us drive growth and continue to exercise on our strategic plan. Triton’s equity investment represents another great vote of confidence in our Company and validates our commitment to strengthening our capital structure to take advantage of the growing market for further accretive acquisitions, while delivering value to our stockholders. Retirement of derivative based debt also greatly strengthens our position for our planned major market up list.”