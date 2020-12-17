 

DATA443 ENTERS INTO COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TRITON FUNDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Agreement Provides Data443 with Fresh Significant Investment Capital on Favorable Terms on Path to Senior Exchange Up-list

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY, is pleased to announce it has entered into a common stock purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with investment firm Triton Funds LP (“Triton”), under which Triton is obligated to purchase up to $1 million of the Company’s common stock from time-to-time through June 30, 2021.

As part of the Purchase Agreement, Data443 has the right to sell shares of its common stock to Triton at a per share price of $0.006, so long as the closing price for is Data443 shares is at least $0.009. The total number of shares Triton will purchase under the Purchase Agreement is 166,666,667. In addition, in connection with the Purchase Agreement, Triton may also invest up to an additional $1 million pursuant to a warrant agreement included in the Purchase Agreement, which has a purchase price of $0.01. The total number of shares available for purchase by Triton (266,666,667 shares) must be reserved for purchase with the Company’s transfer agent. Data443 will use the proceeds from the sale of its common stock to Triton for general corporate, working capital purposes, additional acquisitions, and debt retirement. In connection with the Purchase Agreement, Data443 will be filing a registration statement on Form S-1 under which, and when effective, the shares sold to Triton will be offered and registered.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443 commented, “Triton has been a pleasure to work with and we are excited to have them invest in Data443 as true equity investors. Their investment will help us drive growth and continue to exercise on our strategic plan. Triton’s equity investment represents another great vote of confidence in our Company and validates our commitment to strengthening our capital structure to take advantage of the growing market for further accretive acquisitions, while delivering value to our stockholders. Retirement of derivative based debt also greatly strengthens our position for our planned major market up list.”

Seite 1 von 5
Data443 Risk Mitigation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DATA443 ENTERS INTO COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TRITON FUNDS Agreement Provides Data443 with Fresh Significant Investment Capital on Favorable Terms on Path to Senior Exchange Up-list RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), the leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Cerner Announces Agreement to Acquire Health Division of Kantar
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
DATA443 SECURES AGREEMENT FROM ITS LARGEST INVESTORS TO FORGO ALL NOTE CONVERSIONS FOR SIXTY DAYS
07.12.20
DATA443 CONTINUES TO ACCELERATE GROWTH WITH NEW OFFICE IN DUBAI, SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATEGORY LEADING MASTER DISTRIBUTOR
27.11.20
DATA443 TRIPLES DATA CENTER STORAGE CAPACITY DUE TO SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CUSTOMER CONSUMPTION
19.11.20
DATA443 ANNOUNCES FURTHER REDUCTION IN DEBT, WITH MORE SHAREHOLDER-FRIENDLY TERMS, AND SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN DERIVATIVE LIABILITIES
18.11.20
Data443 Announces Elimination of Warrants as Part of Settlement, Continues Path to Major Market Uplist - Updated
18.11.20
Data443 Announces Elimination of Warrants as Part of Settlment, Continues Path to Major Market Uplist
18.11.20
DATA443 REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS, CONTINUING RECORD GROWTH AND OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS; QUARTER ALSO INCLUDES RECORD CUSTOMER GROWTH AND INCREASING ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE