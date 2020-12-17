 

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces nomination of Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.12.2020, 14:15  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces nomination of Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board

17.12.2020 / 14:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE


GEA announces nomination of Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board

  • The Supervisory Board member Dr. Helmut Perlet (Chairman) will not seek re-election at the end of April when his mandate expires
  • Klaus Helmrich, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, will be proposed as his successor to the Annual General Meeting and is set to take over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board


Düsseldorf, December 17, 2020 -The Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft set the course for an orderly membership transition in the Supervisory Board. Klaus Helmrich (62), currently a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries until September 30, 2020, is to succeed Dr. Helmut Perlet as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The corresponding resolution recommending the election of the candidate at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021 was passed by the Supervisory Board at its meeting today.

After a 35-year tenure with the company, Klaus Helmrich will retire from the Managing Board of Siemens AG at the end of March 2021 as planned. Dr. Helmut Perlet said: "I am very pleased that, with Klaus Helmrich, we have won over a highly experienced manager to take over as Chairman of our Supervisory Board. After more than 15 years on GEA's Supervisory Board and serving as its Chair for over four years, the time has come for me to pass the baton to a suitable successor. Klaus Helmrich is a proven expert on industrial digitalization and automation. In his future role as advisor to the Executive Board, his expertise will be decisive in shaping GEA's future development."

Seite 1 von 3
GEA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces nomination of Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces nomination of Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board 17.12.2020 / 14:15 The issuer is solely responsible …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT WICHTIGE MEILENSTEINE IN PROTEOMIK-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr expanding automation business with majority stake in Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: cyan AG steigert Umsätze auf Neunmonatssicht dank neuer Kooperationen
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über die gutachtliche Stellungnahme durch Warth & Klein Grant ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für fünf PV-Kraftwerke in Ungarn
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces successful refinancing of shorter-term bonds through repurchase and ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA gewinnt Siemens-Vorstand Klaus Helmrich als neuen Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden (deutsch)
14:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA gewinnt Siemens-Vorstand Klaus Helmrich als neuen Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden
15.12.20
UBS belässt Gea Group auf 'Neutral'
08.12.20
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erreicht Spitzenpositionen im CDP-Ranking zum Wassermanagement und Klima-Benchmark (deutsch)
08.12.20
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA awarded top rankings on CDP's water management and climate benchmark lists
08.12.20
DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erreicht Spitzenpositionen im CDP-Ranking zum Wassermanagement und Klima-Benchmark
08.12.20
Zuversicht der Maschinenbauer wächst für 2021 - Prognose angehoben
07.12.20
JPMORGAN belässt Gea Group auf 'Underweight'
02.12.20
Amazon, Biontech, SAP – die Hits im November
01.12.20
Biontech, SAP, Allianz – die Hits an der Börse

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
1.106
Mein Favorit 2006 im MDAX: GEA Group