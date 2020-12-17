GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces nomination of Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board



GEA announces nomination of Siemens Board Member Klaus Helmrich as Chairman of Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board member Dr. Helmut Perlet (Chairman) will not seek re-election at the end of April when his mandate expires

Klaus Helmrich, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, will be proposed as his successor to the Annual General Meeting and is set to take over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Düsseldorf, December 17, 2020 -The Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft set the course for an orderly membership transition in the Supervisory Board. Klaus Helmrich (62), currently a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries until September 30, 2020, is to succeed Dr. Helmut Perlet as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The corresponding resolution recommending the election of the candidate at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021 was passed by the Supervisory Board at its meeting today.

After a 35-year tenure with the company, Klaus Helmrich will retire from the Managing Board of Siemens AG at the end of March 2021 as planned. Dr. Helmut Perlet said: "I am very pleased that, with Klaus Helmrich, we have won over a highly experienced manager to take over as Chairman of our Supervisory Board. After more than 15 years on GEA's Supervisory Board and serving as its Chair for over four years, the time has come for me to pass the baton to a suitable successor. Klaus Helmrich is a proven expert on industrial digitalization and automation. In his future role as advisor to the Executive Board, his expertise will be decisive in shaping GEA's future development."