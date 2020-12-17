CACI Receives Northern Virginia Technology Council Veteran Service Award

NVTC selected CACI as this year’s Veteran Service Award winner for the company’s longstanding commitment of both hiring and supporting military veterans, their families, and the military community. At CACI, 37 percent of employees are veterans, military spouses, or serving members of the National Guard or Reserves. Veterans and these members of the military community add tremendous value to any organization, and their talent, integrity, sense of purpose, self-discipline, initiative, and commitment make them particularly well-suited for CACI.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is honored and grateful to receive this year’s NVTC Veterans Employment Initiative Veteran Service Award. We would like to thank NVTC and the award sponsor Monster for their support for the veteran community as well as their focus on connecting veterans and military spouses with employment opportunities in our region. Veterans enrich our company and contribute greatly to the expertise and technology we provide to our customers’ national security missions.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005089/en/