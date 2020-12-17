By Embracing the Full Calix Revenue EDGE Solution, Silver Star Communications Gears Up to Successfully Compete With Consumer Giants

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Silver Star Communications is harnessing the power of the complete Calix Revenue EDGE solution to deliver the Ultimate Wi-Fi Experience, solidifying its relationships with subscribers and fending off trillion-dollar consumer brands. Silver Star first deployed the GigaSpire BLAST in 2019, delivering industry-best Wi-Fi 6 coverage and establishing functionality through which it could continuously and effortlessly upgrade the subscriber experience thanks to the power of the EXOS platform and EDGE Suites. With a 74 percent adoption rate of the CommandIQ mobile app, the Wyoming communications service provider (CSP) now owns a direct channel to engage with subscribers instantly. This opens the door for Silver Star to tap upsell opportunities and deliver more revenue-generating applications as Calix adds partners to EDGE Suites.

With the CommandIQ mobile app—which Calix designed and can be branded under the CSP’s name—subscribers can customize their experience, run speed tests, leverage voice services, set application priorities, manage parental controls, secure their entire home network with ProtectIQ and much more. At the beginning of 2020, Silver Star rolled out the CommandIQ app (which it branded as the Silver Star Home Zone app) and has promoted it with every BLAST system installation. By bundling ProtectIQ as a service along with its BLAST systems, Silver Star has driven an impressive 81 percent adoption rate of the advanced security app. The regional CSP will embrace Calix Marketing Cloud further in 2021 to leverage subscriber data and drive similar upsell opportunities.

The regional CSP delivers comprehensive and differentiated services with amazing whole-home coverage built on the most advanced subscriber and network intelligence through EDGE Insights. Silver Star is managing subscriber experiences proactively through Calix Support Cloud (CSC), resolving three-fourths of trouble tickets without a truck roll—half in a single call. Furthermore, with access to the deep expertise from Calix Customer Success Services teams, Silver Star customer support teams are implementing best practices that deliver superior customer care and create value.