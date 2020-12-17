 

Stratus Properties Inc. Announces Appointment of Neville L. Rhone, Jr. to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 14:30  |  61   |   |   

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today the appointment of Neville L. Rhone, Jr. to its Board of Directors (“Board”). Mr. Rhone will serve as an independent Class II director, effective immediately, and will be up for election to the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005601/en/

Neville L. Rhone, Jr. Appointed to Stratus Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

Neville L. Rhone, Jr. Appointed to Stratus Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Neville Rhone to our Board. Neville is a talented leader and real estate executive with a track record of reimagining urban mixed-use environments as a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Arc Capital Partners. He also brings his experience with Texas real estate acquisitions. I saw his expertise first-hand when he served as a senior member of the investment team of the Canyon-Johnson Urban Fund that partnered with Stratus in 2007 to provide the equity for our Block 21 project.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Mr. Rhone’s extensive experience in the areas of real estate development, finance, investments, operations, entrepreneurship and executive leadership will complement our current directors’ mix of skills and expertise, which includes hospitality, entertainment, corporate leadership, commercial real estate investment and development, finance, capital markets, residential real estate and the Austin market. The appointment of Mr. Rhone also reflects our Board’s commitment to increase the diversity of Stratus’ Board, a goal I strongly support.”

Mr. Rhone will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Following the appointment of Mr. Rhone, Stratus’ Board of Directors comprises six members, including five independent directors. Stratus’ Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee continues to evaluate a diverse slate of candidates and expects to recommend to the Board another independent director in the near term.

Mr. Rhone stated, “I am incredibly excited to join Stratus’ Board. I believe cities, like Austin, will continue to grow and thrive thanks to a younger and more diverse generation that is coming of age, a key demographic trend for any real estate company to consider. I look forward to the opportunity to work with Stratus’ other directors and its management in guiding the company’s strategic direction.”

Seite 1 von 2
Stratus Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stratus Properties Inc. Announces Appointment of Neville L. Rhone, Jr. to Its Board of Directors Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today the appointment of Neville L. Rhone, Jr. to its Board of Directors (“Board”). Mr. Rhone will serve as an independent Class II director, effective immediately, and will be up for election to the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity