Correction Notice

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to correct the announcement made on 16 December 2020 which incorrectly stated which ETP Securities will change their underlying index to a new underlying Index.

The Issuer therefore gives notice pursuant to the conditions that the following ETP Securities will change their Index with effect from the 30 December 2020:

Current Index New Index WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll NASDAQ Commodity Crude Oil ER Index NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ER WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-roll NASDAQ Commodity Brent Crude Oil ER Index NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Oil Index ER WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short NASDAQ Commodity Brent Crude Oil ER Index NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Oil Index ER

Please note that contrary to the announcement made by the Issuer on 16 November 2020 the WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged’s underlying index is already NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Oil Index ER and will not be changing.

More information regarding the Indices can be found in the Prospectus for the Issuer at: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/boost/wisdomtree-multi-asset-prospectus-2020.pdf

For further information, please contact: infoeu@wisdomtree.com