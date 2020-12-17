 

WeedMD Launches Terpene-Infused Saturday Cannabis-branded Vaporization Products

One-gram, 510-thread terpene-infused vaporization products shipping in Ontario by December 31st

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce it is expanding its Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio with the launch of its new one-gram, 510-thread vaporization (“vape”) products in Ontario, to be sold under its Saturday Cannabis (“Saturday”) branded line-up.

WeedMD’s terpene-infused Saturday vapes include flavoured strains: Lemon Haze and Sour Pineapple available in 510-thread cartridges. Products will be available to consumers via the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) beginning in late December 2020.

“The launch of our newest flavour-forward vapes is a great way to cap off the year as we continue to expand our Cannabis 2.0 portfolio with Saturday-branded products,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO. “As we keep executing on our commercial growth plans, we’re thrilled to design and formulate products that will continue to enhance the market appeal of our brands and meet the ever-evolving tastes and needs of discerning consumers nationwide.”

Produced at WeedMD’s extraction hub in Aylmer, Ontario using its own input biomass, Saturday-branded vapes join the Company’s premier line of Color Cannabis adult-use vapes now available to provincial retailers and consumers. Earlier this fall, Color-branded, Pedro's Sweet Sativa and Ghost Train Haze 510 vape cartridges launched in Canada’s largest retail distributor, the OSC, along with Color-branded pre-roll products, in two-packs of 0.35g units reflecting consumer preference for single-session pre-rolls. 

Color’s terpene-infused vapes landed in the “Top 5” status when compared to over 30 available vape brands during their first week of availability at the OCS.

To learn more about terpenes, visit blog here. Information about upcoming corporate events can be found here. Access WeedMD’s latest investor deck here

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, ON, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well, as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

