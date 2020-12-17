Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S
Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
17 December 2020
Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
Please refer to the attached documents regarding notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Jan Ulsø Madsen
CEO
Attachments
- Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank - Kim Duus
- Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank - Bent Simonsen
