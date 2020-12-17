 

ProColombia Colombia stands out as expanding MICE destination

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 14:37  |  23   |   |   

The South American country starred during ITBM World Virtual event in Barcelona and aroused the interest of entrepreneurs from 13 countries, including Spain, Turkey, Germany, France,  the United Kingdom and the United States.

MADRID, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forging ahead with already confirmed meetings and implementing biosecurity protocols Colombia continues to work and put its all into the meetings tourism industry. This focus was rewarded in great international interest for the country's offerings at IBTM World Virtual, the MICE tourism fair that took place in Barcelona (virtually, this time around) from 8 to 10 December.

Colombian participation resulted in 85 business meetings with entrepreneurs from countries such as Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, Greece, Germany, France, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

The meeting tourism segment in Colombia has begun to make advances as part of the sector's reactivation strategy. The most recent of sign of this progress was seen in the the International Congress and Convention Association's announcement confirming Cartagena as the venue for its World Summit for 2021.

Among the actions that ProColombia has carried out during the pandemic is the launch of the campaign "Change the date, not the destination", a joint initiative with the National Bureau Network. The strategy seeks to keep in touch with organizers of major global events to encourage them to maintain Colombia as a preferred venue for meetings, including the World Congress of Neurosurgery, Devcon, and FIEXPO, as well as the ICCA World Congress.

On the other hand, in mid-September the Colombian Ministry of Health issued a biosecurity protocol for business fair activities, which apply for events of no more than 50 people. This, coupled with the ease afforded by using technological tools, has strengthened the trend for organizing blended events (with some on-site and some virtual participants). 

In addition, several venues have acquired the seal "Check in certificate, COVID-19 biosafe" from the National Government of Colombia. The main goal of this certification is to generate confidence, minimize the risks of contagion of the virus, and incentivize tourism in the country.

ProColombia has developed the Incentives Empowerment program, which is focused on training and adapting sectoral companies to offer experiences that will boost incentive travel to Colombia.

Another ProColombia initiative is the development of the Meeting Planner virtual platform (colombia.travel/meeting-planner/es), used as an online showcase for all the infrastructure Colombia has to offer the meetings industry.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProColombia Colombia stands out as expanding MICE destination The South American country starred during ITBM World Virtual event in Barcelona and aroused the interest of entrepreneurs from 13 countries, including Spain, Turkey, Germany, France,  the United Kingdom and the United States. MADRID, Dec. 17, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential ...
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments