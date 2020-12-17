3D and 4D Technology Market worth $465.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " 3D and 4D Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Solution Type (3D Output Devices, 3D and 4D Input Devices), End-use Application (3D and 4D Gaming), Vertical (Entertainment, Consumer Electronics), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to reach USD 465.0 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 221.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025. The rising demand for 3D and 4D technology in the entertainment industry is among the factors driving the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market.

3D and 4D imaging solutions segment to projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 to 2025

The 3D and 4D imaging solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the rising demand for various 3D and 4D imaging solutions, including 3D and 4D modeling, 3D and 4D scanning, 3D and 4D rendering, and 3D and 4D image reconstruction, for machine vision applications across the entertainment, construction, and healthcare verticals.

By end-use application, 3D navigation applications is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 3D and 4D technology market for 3D navigation applications is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for hybrid, electric, and autonomous vehicles. Navigation systems are an essential requirement in these vehicles as they assist in panning a particular study area, zooming a selected feature, or interactively roaming through user data. Also, the real-time positioning information provided by GPS is very important for the phonetic broadcasting and map display in automotive navigation systems. 3D navigation systems find their applications in space crafts, planes, submarines, and choppers used in the military and defense sector.