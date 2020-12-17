 

REPAY and LiveVox Announce Partnership to Enhance Customer Experience and Improve Agent Performance

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with LiveVox, a next-generation contact center platform. The partnership further enhances the LiveVox customer experience by providing additional digital payment options and processing capabilities in either self-service or agent-assisted transactions.

LiveVox provides companies with a unified approach to creating personalized customer conversations by offering seamless integration capabilities across omnichannel communications, CRM, and workforce optimization. REPAY's technology will serve as a payment engine within the LiveVox platform, enabling accounts receivable and collections teams to seamlessly and securely accept credit and debit cards as well as ACH payments, 24/7.

"We are excited to be partnering with LiveVox and powering such a large and rapidly expanding customer base with our payment processing technology," said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. "Payment preferences across the B2B and B2C landscapes, alike, continue to move overwhelmingly toward digital, and customers today expect options and convenience. REPAY is a payment industry leader in the collections, consumer finance and automotive industries. Leading companies in these industries use LiveVox to run their contact centers – making this a natural partnership to further improve agent performance and the overall customer experience.”

“LiveVox is very focused on enabling exceptional agent and customer experiences through our platform,” said Louis Summe, LiveVox CEO. “We’re very excited to partner with REPAY, as it offers our customers an exceptional option to facilitate both self-service and agent-assisted payment transactions.”

About REPAY
 REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About LiveVox
 LiveVox is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. We seamlessly integrate omnichannel communications, CRM, and WFO to deliver exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to reduce compliance risk. Our reliable, easy-to-use technology enables effective engagement strategies on channels of choice to drive performance in the contact center. To learn more, visit http://www.livevox.com/.

