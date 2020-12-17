Demand Management Named a 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Demand Management helps many of the leading food and beverage companies around the world seize new opportunities and overcome unforeseen supply chain challenges. In the face of uncertainty, Demand Management’s innovative supply chain platform helps companies stay in front of demand shifts, create realistic plans, launch new products, and optimize inventory levels.

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that it has been named one of Food Logistics’ FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers for 2020 marking the company’s twelfth time receiving the award.

“The solution providers named to the 2020 list have stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving through the supply chain without incident,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility, and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you!”

Companies on this year’s 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

“We are grateful to the editors of Food Logistics for recognizing our contributions to the food and beverage industry and once again including us in this prestigious list,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management. “Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the food and beverage industry has faced some of its greatest supply chain challenges ever. We at Demand Management are committed to continually delivering the innovations that help food and beverage manufacturers and distributors produce and deliver their products when and where they are needed. We thank Food Logistics for highlighting the unique challenges today’s food and beverage companies face and for promoting the solutions that can help them exceed expectations in any business climate.”