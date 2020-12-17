 

Enterprise Loads Industry’s First LPG-Powered VLGC

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) today announced that the first vessel powered by liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) has been loaded at the Enterprise Hydrocarbon Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel. The Very Large Gas Carrier (“VLGC”) BW Gemini, which had been retrofitted for dual fuel capabilities, was loaded with a record 590,000 barrels of LPG, including cargo and fuel.

The BW Gemini VLGC is loaded with LPG at the Enterprise's EHT facility on the Houston Ship Channel. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Enterprise is proud to be part of this milestone achievement which benefits both the supply and demand sides of the LPG value chain, provides environmental benefits and improves the lives of people around the world,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “LPG-powered vessels provide another source for growing U.S. shale production and offer enhanced efficiencies and economics for ship owners and their customers by allowing VLGCs to refuel at the loading dock instead of making an additional stop at a bunkering facility. Enterprise is already the largest exporter of propane in the world, and is helping to raise the standard of living and improve the health and quality of life for developing nations around the globe.”

By providing the option for vessels to refuel with LPG, Enterprise is also helping shipping companies reduce their emissions in accordance with the new International Maritime Organization standards (IMO 2020).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities, events, developments or transactions that Enterprise and its general partner expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including required approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition, and other risk factors included in Enterprises reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Except as required by law, Enterprise does not intend to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

