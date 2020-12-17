 

Berry Global and Repsol to Boost Sustainable Circular Resins in Packaging

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced today its agreement with its longtime supplier, Repsol, to supply circular resins. Spanish multi-energy global company Repsol will supply Berry with ISCC Plus certified circular polyolefins from its Repsol Reciclex range. These polyolefins are obtained by advanced recycling, enabled by the adoption of new chemical recycling technologies, of post-consumer plastic waste not suitable for traditional recycling.

As a result of the agreement, Berry will procure food-grade polypropylene for food and healthcare packaging. Berry will initially use the materials in manufacturing at its European packaging facilities.

Repsol has certified all its petrochemical complexes to produce circular polyolefins under the ISCC PLUS certification. This certification guarantees the traceability of the plastic waste used at the source. At the same time, Repsol, applies the latest and innovative technology to ensure that the circular polyolefins have the same quality and functionality as virgin polyolefins.

This announcement adds to Berry’s and Repsol’s list of initiatives to boost the circular economy for applications with high hygiene and safety demands, such as food packaging and healthcare. Berry and Repsol both deem advanced recycling as complementary to traditional mechanical recycling and as a critical component of their respective circular economy strategies.

“We continue to utilize new and innovative methods to create more environmentally sustainable packaging and are proud to partner with like-minded suppliers in these efforts,” said Jean-Marc Galvez, President of Berry’s Consumer Packaging International division. “By recovering and diverting plastic that would have otherwise been sent to landfill or incineration, we are working towards our common goal of promoting a circular economy.”

“At Repsol, we are continuously working on different alternatives to offer our clients materials with recycled content that meet the different demands for their specific markets, especially those for high added value applications. With this recent alliance with Berry, we also reinforce our ambition to recycle the equivalent of 20 percent of our polyolefins production,” said Rafael Jiménez, Polyolefins Business Unit Director at Repsol.

Berry remains ahead of schedule for its Impact 2025 sustainability strategy. Notably, the Company has set a goal of incorporating 10 percent recycled content across its fast-moving consumer goods packaging.

