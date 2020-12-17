Thermigas Increases Industrial Water Heater Uptime with Octave, the All-in-One Edge-to-Cloud Solution from Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that Thermigas is using Octave, its all-in-one edge-to-cloud solution, to increase uptime and reduce maintenance costs for industrial water heaters. Using Octave, IoT services & strategy consulting firm Oxelar developed and deployed a preventive maintenance Industrial IoT (IIoT) application in less than two months. By connecting its water heaters to the cloud, the application alerts Thermigas and its customers if one of these heaters needs a settings adjustment or other maintenance to prevent downtime.

Patrice Le Du, Thermigas CEO, said: “Our water heaters are business critical. If they stop working, our customers have to shut down their production lines. We’ve been trying to develop a predictive maintenance IIoT application to guarantee our water heaters’ reliability for years. But connecting our water heaters to the cloud was more challenging than we expected, and we didn’t make the progress we needed to. That changed this year. Using Octave, Oxelar delivered a working prototype at a speed we didn’t think was possible. Launching this application is a significant achievement that will drive improvements in uptime of our water heaters, cut our maintenance costs, and create a new revenue stream for our company.”

Reducing Equipment Downtime with Preventive Maintenance

Thermigas’ industrial water heaters are used by its customers to process food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, as well as to treat or clean industrial surfaces. Even a few minutes of downtime can stop the customers’ production lines, costing them thousands of euro for short stoppages and even higher losses for longer ones.

The new preventive IoT platform developed and managed by Oxelar extracts temperature, pressure, and other data from Thermigas’ industrial water heaters and orchestrates its integration into the cloud. If this data indicates a problem, the cloud-based IIoT application then sends real-time alerts (via email and/or SMS) to Thermigas and the customer, informing them that they need to act to prevent equipment downtime. For example, customers can avoid downtime by logging into the IIoT application to remotely adjust the heater’s settings, manually do maintenance themselves, or schedule a maintenance visit by a Thermigas technician.