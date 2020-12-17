 

Brain Scientific To Enter the U.S. Pediatric Market with NeuroCap for Children 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

The New Product Offering will Bring Advanced, Disposable EEG Technology to Pediatric Clinicians across the Country

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, has announced its next generation disposable EEG cap, NeuroCap, will now be available to the pediatric market across the U.S. The product launch allows Brain Scientific to bring faster, more efficient, and sanitary testing procedures to pediatric professionals in the United States. The child-size NeuroCap headset will assist clinicians in overcoming the common obstacles when conducting an electroencephalogram (EEG), including measuring and marking the patient’s head, and conducting required sanitation protocols afterwards. The NeuroCap for children is designed to address the need for comfort, speed, and reliability within the pediatric population.

The disposable NeuroCap is a pre-gelled hospital-grade EEG headset that can be applied easily and quickly by any member of a clinical staff. Each headset features 19 active EEG channels and 22 electrodes located in accordance with 10-20 international system. The comfortable design and prompt test results make the NeuroCap an ideal option for pediatric patients in emergency rooms, intensive care units, clinics, and other treatment centers that administer EEG’s on children.

The need for EEG testing among children stems from various underlying symptoms and conditions, including seizures, sleep troubles, brain infections, and neurological disorders. Brain Scientific is working to help better equip healthcare facilities nationwide with its easy-to-use solutions for children ranging from 2 to 18 years old, while providing convenience and comfort.

The expansion into the pediatric market will also work to make a positive impact on pediatric epilepsy patients, as epilepsy has become one of the most common neurological disorders seen in children as noted by the Pediatrics in Review Journal. Additionally, another common use for children’s EEG testing extends to those experiencing symptoms of ADHD. Children diagnosed with ADHD has increased 42% in the U.S. over the past decade, according to Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. EEG testing is one of the key tools in the diagnosis process to identify disorders and to begin to proactively seek treatment options. The Company expects that the pediatric NeuroCap will provide a meaningful solution to ensure these patient populations and others get access to testing that is both comfortable and stress-free.

Seite 1 von 3


Brain Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brain Scientific To Enter the U.S. Pediatric Market with NeuroCap for Children  The New Product Offering will Bring Advanced, Disposable EEG Technology to Pediatric Clinicians across the CountryNEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NetworkWire - Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF), a neurology-focused medical device …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Brain Scientific, Creator of Next Gen Neurology Technologies, Announces Regulation A+ Offering
04.12.20
Brain Scientific to Showcase Disposable EEG Headset NeuroCap at American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting
02.12.20
Brain Scientific Files Patent Application For New Long-Term Monitoring EEG Cap