Meten EdtechX Expected to Increase Products Prices, Leading to a Significant 50% Increase in its Estimated Net Profit in 2021

As a key player in the Chinese ELT market, Meten EdtechX has further strengthened its pricing power. The Company intends to increase the prices of its products by approximately 5%. This move is expected to increase the Company’s gross billings by approximately RMB80 million, net profit by approximately RMB60 million, and earnings per share by 50% in 2021. The net profit of Meten EdtechX will likely rapidly increase after hitting bottom during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that it expects to increase prices of its products under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

In addition, Meten EdtechX is building more high-end SVIP courses for China's high-net-worth students/users. The price of the new SVIP courses is expected to be approximately RMB200,000 per student per year. Meten EdtechX will provide students/users with door-to-door teaching classes and a three-for-one attentive teaching service. The new SVIP courses will be offered in more than 20 cities across China to extend the Company’s high-end business.

As of September 30, 2020, Meten EdtechX had 123 learning centers (including 110 self-operated learning centers and 13 franchised learning centers). The Company believes that Meten EdtechX has become the only choice for adults in most cities in China to learn English offline. Based on this competitive advantage, Meten EdtechX has also continued to accelerate the development of junior and online ELT businesses to build a comprehensive education and training platforms.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.