 

Meten EdtechX Expected to Increase Products Prices, Leading to a Significant 50% Increase in its Estimated Net Profit in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that it expects to increase prices of its products under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

As a key player in the Chinese ELT market, Meten EdtechX has further strengthened its pricing power. The Company intends to increase the prices of its products by approximately 5%. This move is expected to increase the Company’s gross billings by approximately RMB80 million, net profit by approximately RMB60 million, and earnings per share by 50% in 2021. The net profit of Meten EdtechX will likely rapidly increase after hitting bottom during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In addition, Meten EdtechX is building more high-end SVIP courses for China's high-net-worth students/users. The price of the new SVIP courses is expected to be approximately RMB200,000 per student per year. Meten EdtechX will provide students/users with door-to-door teaching classes and a three-for-one attentive teaching service. The new SVIP courses will be offered in more than 20 cities across China to extend the Company’s high-end business.

As of September 30, 2020, Meten EdtechX had 123 learning centers (including 110 self-operated learning centers and 13 franchised learning centers). The Company believes that Meten EdtechX has become the only choice for adults in most cities in China to learn English offline. Based on this competitive advantage, Meten EdtechX has also continued to accelerate the development of junior and online ELT businesses to build a comprehensive education and training platforms.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

Seite 1 von 3
Meten EdtechX Education Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meten EdtechX Expected to Increase Products Prices, Leading to a Significant 50% Increase in its Estimated Net Profit in 2021 SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that it …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Meten EdtechX Announces Temporary Offer Allowing Warrants to be Exercised at a Reduced Price
04.12.20
Meten EdtechX Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the Nine Months ended September 30, 2020
02.12.20
Meten EdtechX announces management investment in its Likeshuo online business and expansion of option pool
18.11.20
Trading Update and 2021 Guidance