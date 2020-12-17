Good Hemp Original Product Line Growth – Good Hemp experienced an increase in new distribution partners and an expanded retail footprint for its core products, Good Hemp Fizz, Good Hemp 2oh and Canna Hemp.

Spire Partnership – Good Hemp engaged a sports and entertainment marketing partnership with Spire Sports + Entertainment. Despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership led to increased visibility to Good Hemp products via the creation of the BetterForYourHealth.com educational awareness campaign as well as word of mouth exposure throughout the racing community, which led to retailer introductions leading to an expansion of Good Hemp’s distribution footprint as well as the introduction to the current target acquisition, Diamond Creek.

E-Commerce Developments – Reacting quickly to the rapidly changing retail landscape, Good Hemp developed and optimized online direct-to-consumer shopping options including an Amazon store and refreshed website experience to take advantage of the change in consumer purchasing demands now and in the future.

Diamond Creek Acquisition – In November, Good Hemp entered a Letter of Intent to acquire Diamond Creek, a top 20 premium water brand in the United States. Available in over 2,000 locations including Harris Teeter, Kroger, Food Lion and Giant Eagle, this acquisition aligns with our continued distribution footprint expansion plans while positioning the company with an easier route to gain shelf space for its CBD-based products as retailers continue to increase the amount of CBD products they offer consumers.

Production – By leveraging Good Hemp and Diamond Creek’s existing manufacturing, shipping and supplier relationships, both business units are beginning to create a more centralized and efficient supply chain to effectively lower operating costs and increase profit margins for its shareholders.

Offering of Shares via S-1 Registration – Good Hemp completed an S-1 filing that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November. Ten million shares of common stock are being offered by the company pursuant to the registration statement at $1.25/share.

Third Party Debt – Through revenue growth and strong fiscal policy, Good Hemp has decreased its third-party debt exposure significantly. Good Hemp plans to extinguish the minimal remaining third-party debt by the end of Q1 2021.